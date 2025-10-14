Nigeria’s internally generated revenue (IGR) analysis for 2024 has revealed a widening gap between the country’s high-earning and low-earning States.

While Lagos, Rivers, and the FCT continue to dominate subnational revenue generation, several states are still struggling to raise meaningful income internally, depending largely on monthly allocations from the federal government to sustain their budgets.

According to data analyzed by Nairametrics, the 36 states and the FCT generated a combined N3.63 trillion in 2024, up from N2.43 trillion in 2023, representing a growth of 49.69%.

However, the bottom 10 states contributed just 5.23% of this total IGR, highlighting deep-rooted economic and structural challenges at the subnational level.

Bottom 10 States by IGR in 2024

Zamfara generated N25.46 billion in IGR in 2024, up 14.9% from N22.16 billion in 2023. The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) revenue generation strengthened 101.59% to N7.14 billion, but the total tax collection failed, declining marginally by 1.63% to N18.32 billion. The modest increase reflects ongoing revenue reforms in government offices, but more effort is needed to expand the tax base and harness potential in the mining and agriculture sectors.