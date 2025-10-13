CWG Plc is hosting TeXcellence Conference 4.0 on October 14, 2025, at Landmark Events Centre, Lagos, with the theme “Future-Forward Africa: Leveraging Technology for Global Competitiveness”

CWG Plc has announced the return of its flagship technology and leadership event, The TeXcellence Conference 4.0, scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Landmark Events Centre, Lagos.

Since its inception in 2022, The TeXcellence Conference has become Africa’s premier platform for convening thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of technology and leadership across the continent.

Over the past three editions, the Conference has hosted thousands of participants, fostering critical dialogue on digital transformation, fintech, and Africa’s place in the global technology economy. This year, TeXcellence 4.0, themed “Future-Forward Africa: Leveraging Technology for Global Competitiveness,” promises to push the boundaries even further, offering insight into how African organisations can compete globally while solving local challenges.

The 2025 conference will feature over 20 distinguished speakers and hundreds of C-suite delegates, with a diverse programme of keynotes, fireside chats, exhibitions, and networking sessions, all curated to inspire collaboration, innovation, and strategic foresight.

International futurist and bestselling author, Dr. Mark van Rijmenam, will deliver the keynote address titled “Africa, Technology & The World: Powering the Future of Global Innovation.” His keynote will explore how exponential technologies, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure are reshaping the global economy, and how Africa can lead in this transformation.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Adewale Adeyipo, Group CEO of CWG Plc, described TeXcellence as more than a conference, but a movement.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen leaders across industries come together to share insights and forge partnerships that are transforming Africa’s digital economy. With this fourth edition, we are taking that vision even further, having important conversations about what it will take for African organisations to truly compete on the global stage,” he said.

TeXcellence 4.0 will feature thought-provoking panel sessions such as “Africa by Design: Leading the Next Wave of Global Innovation,” which explores what Africa must do today, from policy to product and culture, to own the next tech decade; “The Future of Finance: Defining Africa’s Role in the Global Digital Financial System,” a visionary exploration of how finance, data, AI, and digital infrastructure are converging to power Africa’s next economic leap; “Africa Without Borders: Building African Companies with Global Footprints & Sustainable Growth Models,” spotlighting the strategies and stories behind Africa’s most scalable enterprises, and more.

Confirmed speakers for TeXcellence 4.0 include some of the continent’s most influential voices such as Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Ltd; Ade Buraimo, Managing Director of Alpha Morgan Capital; Gbolahan Joshua, COO of FCMB; Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC, Ashley Immanuel, Co-founder and COO of Semicolon; Rotimi Thomas, Adebayo Adedeji, Group CEO of Wakanow; Dr. Joe Abah, Country Director of DAI; Mobolaji Adeoye, Managing Partner of Consonance Investment Managers, Afolabi Sobande, COO of CWG Plc, Deji Lana, CTO and Co-founder of SeamlessHR, and several others.

Powered by CWG Plc in partnership with Dell Technologies, Infobip, and Vericash, TeXcellence continues to serve as a platform for driving bold ideas, leadership dialogue, and cross-sector collaboration aimed at accelerating Africa’s digital future.

The 2025 edition promises to deepen these conversations, creating a space where innovation meets opportunity and where Africa’s digital future takes shape.

TeXcellence 4.0 will hold on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. To be part of this transformative gathering, participants can visit www.thetexcellenceconference.com to register and join the movement toward a future-forward Africa.