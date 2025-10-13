Konga Yakata returns this November with massive discounts, broader product categories, and enhanced customer experiences, reaffirming its status as Nigeria’s biggest shopping festival

Shoppers are guaranteed authentic products from top global brands, backed by Konga’s robust ecosystem including TD Africa, KongaPay, and a nationwide logistics network

The 2025 edition will feature weekly deals, surprise giveaways, and live shopping experiences, encouraging customers to prepare early and stay connected via the Konga app and website

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce group, has announced the return of its annual Black Friday sale, Konga Yakata, which is set to go live this November.

Widely regarded as the biggest shopping festival in Nigeria, Konga Yakata has, over the years, become a highly anticipated event, attracting millions of shoppers eager to enjoy massive discounts, unbeatable deals, and an unmatched shopping experience.

Since its inception, Konga Yakata has redefined Black Friday shopping in Nigeria, growing to become more than just a sales period. It is now a nationwide celebration of value, convenience, and trust, firmly establishing Konga as the go-to platform for shoppers seeking quality products at the best possible prices. The 2025 edition promises to surpass previous years, with new innovations, broader product categories, and richer customer experiences.

A key factor that continues to differentiate Konga Yakata is the company’s firm commitment to authenticity. As an authorized distributor of original products, Konga guarantees shoppers genuine items sourced directly from top global brands. This assurance has earned the confidence of millions of Nigerians who turn to Konga for safe, reliable, and trusted purchases.

Equally important is the solid backing of Konga’s ecosystem, which integrates world-class assets across e-commerce, digital payments, logistics, and retail. Konga is part of an ecosystem that also includes TD Africa, one of Africa’s largest technology distribution companies, whose support ensures that Yakata customers have access to the widest range of cutting-edge devices and electronics at unmatched prices. This unique blend of ecosystem strength gives Konga an edge that no other player in the market can replicate.

During the Yakata season, shoppers will enjoy incredible price cuts across diverse product lines, including mobile devices, electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, groceries, and everyday essentials. KongaPay, the company’s secure payment platform, will once again play a central role by offering shoppers seamless transactions, exclusive cashback offers, and additional incentives designed to enhance the overall shopping journey.

Konga’s nationwide logistics network, supported by its chain of physical retail outlets, guarantees that customers across the country will enjoy swift and reliable delivery of their orders. This hybrid model, combining online and offline strengths, ensures that no shopper is left behind, regardless of location.

The 2025 edition of Konga Yakata will also feature surprise deals, exciting giveaways, and engaging live shopping experiences to keep customers entertained while they shop. With deals unveiled weekly throughout November, shoppers are encouraged to prepare early, curate their wish lists, and stay connected via the Konga app and website to secure the best offers before they sell out.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the management of Konga reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering not just discounts, but also a superior shopping experience that builds trust and drives value for every customer. “Konga Yakata has become a tradition for millions of Nigerians.

This year, we are raising the bar to ensure that our customers enjoy bigger savings, better deals, and the most rewarding Black Friday shopping experience yet,” the statement read. With the countdown officially underway, anticipation for Konga Yakata 2025 is building rapidly.

Nigerians everywhere are encouraged to mark their calendars and get ready for what promises to be the most exciting shopping event of the year.