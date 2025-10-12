This episode of The Coffee Table was extremely engaging as Ugodre interviewed Austin Okere, the founder of Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), an early Nigerian technology company.

The discussion started out by addressing the challenges of leadership longevity and the importance of succession planning to avoid diminishing returns, likening a founder’s tenure to a ripening mango that will rot if not picked at the optimal time.

The bulk of the conversation focused on Okere’s entrepreneurial journey, detailing his accidental entry into computer science, his early career rejections, and how necessity drove him to found CWG, initially focusing on selling Dell computers through a long-term strategy centered on trust and service excellence over low-cost competition.

The interview also covered CWG’s decision to list publicly for sustainability and accountability, the strategy behind the company’s geographical and product expansion, and Okere’s transition to focusing on cultural legacy through the OSO Leadership Academy, which promotes an “in spite of” mindset and intrapreneurship as critical for success in the Nigerian context.

Tune to this episode of The Coffee Table for a powerful discussion on growth, change and the future of entrepreneurship