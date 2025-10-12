In this energetic sixth episode of Drinks and Mics, Ugodre, Arnold Dublin-Green, Tunji Andrews, Otunba Deltoro, and special guest Seyi Akinwale discuss some of the most pressing financial issues making headlines in Nigeria’s financial space. Seyi, who helps businesses grow through financial strategies, also shared fresh perspectives with the crew.

The conversation kicked off when Arnold mentioned his interest in investing in a Nigerian version of OnlyFans, a statement that sparked mixed reactions among the gang.

Arnold elaborated on his point by explaining that OnlyFans gained substantial traction, earning a multi-billion-dollar valuation and offering significant payouts to its creators.

He highlighted the massive financial opportunity in such a platform and suggested the creation of a Pan-African version.

Tunji added that a new kind of wealth is emerging, which is driven by creatives like YouTubers who earn as much as $30,000 per month. He believes this rising creative economy could generate demand and create a viable market for similar platforms.

Arnold also noted that one thing he appreciates about OnlyFans is its potential to provide a safe and controlled environment for creators to work.

The discussion then shifted from digital platforms to the global economy, with a focus on gold’s surge past $4,000. The speakers noted that central banks are increasing their gold reserves. However, Arnold observed that gold remains a safe haven during global uncertainty.

Turning attention to domestic matters, the crew examined Nigeria’s financial position, touching on the government’s borrowing practices, infrastructure investments, job creation and security along with CBN’s new POS regulation.

Additionally, they also discussed the rising asset prices in gold, cryptocurrency, and real estate globally, debating whether these trends indicate an economic bubble.

The team also analysed the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) decision to place Nigeria on its watch list, viewing it as a positive step toward improving the country’s economic outlook.

Listen in and be part of the discussion that’s helping shape the future of finance.