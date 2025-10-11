The Nigerian mobile accessories market is expanding rapidly, with projections showing growth from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $4.9 billion by 2025, driven by rising smartphone ownership and mobile penetration.

Lagos state, home to more than 25 million residents and one of the country’s highest smartphone penetration rates at 78%, stands at the center of this boom.

According to Nairametrics, as of July 2025, Nigeria recorded 169.1 million active mobile subscriptions,a figure that highlights how mobile technology has become central to everyday life.

Report also shows that 86% of smartphone users in the country use Android devices, while 13% use iOS, and just 1% operate smartphones running the Windows operating system.

With each new device comes a need for cases, chargers, batteries, screen protectors, earphones and more.

Every street corner and open market in the city now doubles as a mini tech marketplace where vendors sell, fix, and customize devices to meet a growing demand.

These products are no longer seen as extras but essentials for users whose daily routines depend on keeping their devices active and functional.

Here are the most popular markets in Lagos where you can buy affordable phone accessories whether you’re shopping in bulk or not.

Saka Tinubu, located in Victoria Island, Lagos, is one of the most popular spots for tech lovers on the Island. While it may not have the scale of Ikeja’s Computer Village, it has carved a solid reputation as the go to market for mobile phones and accessories for those who live or work around Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ikoyi. The market began to take shape in the early 2000s as small phone dealers and repair technicians moved closer to the business district to serve corporate clients who didn’t want to make long trips to Ikeja. Over time, those early traders expanded into full-fledged stores, creating a cluster of phone shops that transformed Saka Tinubu Street into what many now call the Computer Village of the Island. If you’re looking for phone accessories, you’ll find stores selling chargers, USB cables, power banks, phone cases, screen protectors, tempered glass, and memory cards. Bluetooth headsets, wireless earbuds etc. Besides accessories, many shops sell both new and fairly used smartphones, with technicians offering quick repairs like screen replacements, battery swaps, and software updates while you wait.The street hosts several other businesses like computer and tablet shops, mini electronics stores selling speakers and TVs etc