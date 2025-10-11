The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has reopened its student verification portal for a final 48-hour period to allow tertiary institutions that have yet to complete their verification exercise for the 2024/2025 academic session

This was confirmed in a statement by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications at NELFUND, on October 10, 2025.

“The portal will be accessible from 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 12, 2025, to 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

This extension is intended to ensure that all eligible students are duly captured and verified by their respective institutions as part of the ongoing 2024/2025 NELFUND loan application process,”the statement read

NELFUND strongly urged institutions to make full use of this opportunity. Failure to complete the verification process within the stipulated period will result in the affected institutions forfeiting participation in the current loan cycle, a situation that will, regrettably, disadvantage their students who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the loan scheme.

List of defaulting institutions

NELFUND has published a list of 203 tertiary institutions that failed to complete the student verification exercise within the stipulated deadline.

College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum

College of Nursing Sciences, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos

Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan

Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Samaru, Zaria

University of Ilesa, Osun State

Abia State Polytechnic

Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Adamawa State University, Mubi

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State

Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev

Akwa Ibom State University

To view the full list of all 203 defaulting institutions check here.

The Fund reiterated its commitment to equitable access to higher education, stating that it remains dedicated to fostering equitable access to higher education through the efficient, transparent, and inclusive management of the Nigerian Education Loan Scheme.

What you should know

NELFUND officially closed its 2024/2025 student loan application portal on September 30, 2025. marking the end of the second full cycle of the interest-free student loan scheme, designed to expand access to higher education across Nigeria.

Prior to the closure, NELFUND had announced that applications from the 2024/2025 session not verified by October 8, 2025, would be automatically cancelled. Students whose applications remained unverified were advised to liaise with their school managements.

Following the closure, they noted portal for the new cycle of the 2025/2026 academic session will be reopened in the second week of October 2025 and remained accessible until January 2026. Institutions were urged to update student records on the Student Verification System (SVS) to enable applicants to complete submissions.