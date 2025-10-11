Gidi Town offers 500 sqm plots at a pre-launch price of N28 million—about 50% below the average market rate—giving buyers instant equity in a rapidly appreciating corridor.

Each plot comes with a global Certificate of Occupancy and a government-approved layout, ensuring secure ownership and bankable documentation.

Located in a mature, accessible neighbourhood with existing infrastructure, Gidi Town provides immediate allocation and the freedom to build, making it ideal for both investors and families.

Lagos continues to spill westwards. As urban demand stretches beyond the inner suburbs, families and developers are looking to places that still offer quick access to Ikeja and the rest of the mainland without the congestion. Ikola in Alagbado is one such pocket along the Lagos‑Abeokuta Expressway at Lagos’s western edge.

Until recently, it was quiet and affordable with landed properties once valued as low as N1.5m. But an acute housing shortage is sending prices soaring.

Average homes already command tens of millions of naira, and plots that sold for around N6 million a few years ago now trade for over N50 million in nearby estates. Much of that growth has been fuelled by improved roads and the construction of link bridges that shorten the commute to Command, Ayobo, Ipaja and Ota.

In the middle of this transformation sits Gidi Town, a buy‑and‑build estate developed by Terrastone Shelters and marketed exclusively by Hybrid Landtech. Sitting on a flat, dry, table-land hill off Ikola Road, Gidi Town offers immediate allocation, certificate of occupancy, power supply and ready roads with a well-planned and government-approved layout befitting of a modern suburb.

Key benefits of investing in Gidi Town

Below‑market entry pricing

In the current market, 500 sqm plots in nearby estates are changing hands for around N55 million, with an average of N40 million. Gidi Town’s pre‑launch price is N28 million for the same size. That’s roughly a 50% discount, giving buyers instant equity before the wider market catches up. It’s like getting in at ground level on a hill that’s already rising.

Bankable titles: C-of-O and Approved Layout

Gidi Town’s plots come with a global Certificate of Occupancy (C of O). In Nigeria, a C of O is the gold standard for land ownership. Issued by the government for a 99‑year term, it proves you own the land, protects you against disputes and gives you the legal standing to use your property as collateral. In addition, the estate has a perfected layout plan (with approval number: LY MPPUD/DP/PR6/2021/TTD).

Having these documents already in place saves you the cost and time of processing it yourself and gives banks and investors confidence in the asset.

Real‑estate market context in the Ikola corridor

Price growth: A few years ago, 500 sqm plots in the area were selling for about N6 million. Today, a similar plot in a neighbouring estate (Fairmont Hartland) is priced around N55 million. That’s a dramatic return in just four years. If Gidi Town experiences even a fraction of that trajectory, early buyers could see substantial gains or improvement in the value of developed projects here

House prices: Detached homes in Alagbado now range from around N60 million for modest houses to over N130 million for luxury duplexes. Building in Gidi Town means you’re creating an asset that can command high resale values even as land values continue to rise.

Infrastructure: The Ikola-Alagbado corridor benefits from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and new link bridges and boundary roads, which have improved access to Command, Ayobo, Ipaja, and Ota. Better roads mean shorter commutes and higher demand for homes in the area.

Supply pressures: Nigeria faces a massive housing shortage, and Lagos bears the brunt of it. Developers have delivered fewer than 10,000 units in recent years against a deficit running into millions. That imbalance keeps land prices climbing and makes buy‑and‑build plots a hedge against scarcity.

Mature neighbourhood and amenities

Gidi Town sits within a mature community rather than an isolated parcel of bush. Landmarks like the AIT broadcasting hub are about a 15‑minute drive away, Ayobo’s bustling market is less than 20 minutes away, and Ipaja (with its links to Agege and Ikeja) is roughly half an hour.

From Gidi Town in Ikola, you can sight the Winners Chapel’s new 110,000-seat capacity Ark auditorium on the horizon. Places of worship, schools and shops are already established along the corridor. Because the estate is on a hill, residents enjoy a sweeping 360‑degree view reminiscent of the quiet pockets of Ikeja or Lekki. Power lines, perimeter fencing, drainage and a road network are already in place, so you can start building as soon as you’re ready.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, Gidi Town offers a secure foothold back home: instant land allocation, a valid title, and the freedom to build at your own pace. For young families squeezed out of central Lagos, it’s a chance to put down roots in a tranquil suburb without giving up the convenience of living close to the city’s heartbeat.

Consider the price journey in this neighbourhood. A 500 sqm plot that sold for around N6 million in 2021 is now selling for about N55 million, which represents an eight-fold return over the past four years. If Gidi Town’s N28 million launch price follows a similar trajectory, buyers stand to make impressive gains. Of course, nothing in real estate is guaranteed, and factors such as economic policy and infrastructure delivery play a role; however, the trend in Ikola-Alagbado has been upward and to the right.

Gidi Town’s introductory pricing won’t last long, though. Investors and homebuyers can secure plots today at N28 million, less than half the going rate in the neighbourhood, with flexible payment plans available.

Whether you want to bank land for future resale or start building a dream home right away, the project offers security, convenience and appreciation potential.

Ready to see it?

Visit the Gidi Town product page for more details and available plot sizes.

Contact Hybrid Landtech to book an inspection or make more enquiries.