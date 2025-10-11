BMONI empowers users with multi-currency accounts, savings in US dollars, and access to virtual and physical Mastercard debit cards accepted at over 100 million merchants worldwide.

With 22 biometric technology patents, advanced encryption, and partnerships with licensed financial institutions, BMONI ensures secure, compliant, and cost-effective financial services powered by AI and stablecoins.

Led by seasoned entrepreneur Jørn Lyseggen and a diverse international team, BMONI blends Silicon Valley expertise with deep African insight to drive financial inclusion and unlock global opportunities for Nigeria’s tech-savvy youth and small businesses.

BMONI, the AI-forward financial platform built to empower Africa’s young professionals and small business owners, officially launches in Nigeria this week. The launch marks a bold step towards disrupting how Nigerians spend, save and move money locally and globally.

Awarded with 22 patents for their biometric technology, BMONI combines modern tech like Stablecoins and AI to create compliant bank-like services that are smarter and cheaper without the usual banking limitations getting in the way.

Users can seamlessly create multi-currency accounts, be able to save in US dollars, and access virtual and physical Mastercard debit cards that can be used at over 100 million merchants anywhere in the world. The platform provides a financial bridge for a generation ready to think and operate beyond borders.

“Nigeria represents the beating heart of Africa’s tech revolution,” said Jørn Lyseggen, Founder & CEO of BMONI. “We are launching BMONI here because the users are highly sophisticated and tech savvy. Our mission is to give Nigeria’s movers and shakers world-class financial tools to enable an active participation in the global economy.”

Your Security is BMONI’s Foundation

BMONI combines patented biometric technology – with 22 awarded patents – best-of-breed encryption, and partnerships with licensed financial institutions to ensure every transaction is secure and every account is protected. With a clean, intuitive interface and design, BMONI blends fintech sophistication with world-class security features.

“BMONI represents a new chapter for African fintech,” said Gbenga Oyebode, Advisor to BMONI. “It’s a platform built with deep respect for the Nigerian market and a clear vision for how technology can unlock financial inclusion at scale. The timing couldn’t be better.”

A Proven Team: Blending Silicon Valley scale with deep African insight

BMONI is founded by Jørn Lyseggen, a global serial-entrepreneur and investor who has spent over 18+ years building and supporting technology startups across the African continent through MEST Africa, a Pan-African training program that has trained more than 2000 tech entrepreneurs in the African continent since its inception in 2008. Jørn is also the Founder and Executive Chairman of Meltwater, the global leader in media intelligence with half a billion dollar in annual recurring revenue today and operations spanning 50 offices worldwide.

“Nigerians today want more than banking – they want freedom, ownership and opportunity.” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Head of Product at BMONI. “In a country where 70% of the population is under 35 and fintech transactions exceed 9 trillion Naira every month, BMONI gives users a smarter way to save in stable assets, earn more on their Naira, and transact seamlessly in a digital world that recognizes their global potential.”

Alongside Jorn and Ashwin is an exceptional international product and engineering team based out of Nigeria, Ghana, Chicago, San Francisco, Norway and London - giving BMONI a proven record of vision, execution, and impact, blending Silicon Valley scale with deep African insight.

Launch Week: Celebrating BMONI with Community

To celebrate their launch, BMONI is hosting a series of events across Lagos throughout October, including a private Invite-only exclusive launch party on Victoria Island next week. In addition, BMONI is also a sponsor at Moonshot, the continent’s leading technology and innovation event, where the team will engage directly with entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators, sharing insights on how financial technology can drive inclusion and prosperity across Africa.

About BMONI

BMONI combines fresh thinking and modern tech like stablecoin and AI to create compliant bank-like services that are smarter and cheaper without the usual banking limitations getting in the way. With security as its foundation and community as its purpose, BMONI represents the future of finance, built in Africa, for the world.

Press and Media Contacts:

Mo@bmoni.com

Natasha@bmoni.com

Social Media: