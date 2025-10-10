Nigeria’s leading banks are extending their physical and digital reach nationwide, even as the industry moves deeper into technology-driven services. First Bank remains the country’s most widespread lender, operating 766 branches as of the first half of 2025.

Data compiled by Nairametrics Research from official bank websites and branch locators show that First Bank, UBA, and Zenith Bank remain the most visible lenders across the country, each maintaining hundreds of branches across the country. Their presence explains how traditional banking networks still matter in a market where many customers rely on face-to-face service.

While mobile apps, USSD codes, and online platforms have transformed banking convenience, the country’s top lenders continue to invest in branch infrastructure to sustain personal connections and reach underserved communities. Notably, most banks have their largest concentration of branches in Lagos, with significantly fewer in northern states such as Zamfara, Yobe, and Taraba

Polaris Bank and Unity/Providus Bank would have ranked 6th and 7th with 253 and 236 branches, however, the bank’s 2024 and H1 2025 financial statements were unavailable at the time of this report.

Below is a breakdown of the 10 banks with the largest branch networks in Nigeria.

Top 10 banks with the highest branches in the country

Sterling Bank maintains 129 branches with 3,826 employees, one of the smallest branch networks among Nigeria’s major commercial banks. The highest concentrations are in Lagos (48), Ogun (7), and Rivers (6), while Sokoto, Kwara, and Enugu each have one outlet according to available information. Sterling’s assets rose to N4.08 trillion in H1 2025 from N3.54 trillion in full year (FY) 2024, supported by customer deposits of N2.78 trillion.

With fewer physical branches, Sterling Bank is leaning more on digital channels and tailored solutions to stay closer to customers under its “One Customer” strategy.