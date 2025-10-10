Road accidents in the second quarter of this year (Q2, 2025) rose by 9.44% to 2,631 compared to 2,404 crashes in the corresponding quarter of 2024, fresh data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday revealed.

The reported showed that the accidents claimed 1,018 males while 6,629 males got injured. By contrast, 217 females died while 1,891 got injured in the period, indicating the increasing challenges the adult male population face in the daily struggle to seek a living.

According to the NBS data based on reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria recorded 2,631 road traffic crashes in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 9.44% increase compared to 2,404 crashes in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Although the figure marks a 0.72% decline from 2,650 crashes recorded in Q1 2025, the fatalities and injury data reveal a persistent road safety crisis across the country, disproportionately affecting adult male and male children population with Southwest, North Central leading in crash incidents involving a total of 3,806 vehicles nationwide.

Male victims dominate fatalities and injuries

The report shows that 1,018 males were killed, representing a staggering 81.77% of total road deaths in the period under review. By contrast, 217 females lost their lives, accounting for 18.23% of fatalities.

A gender breakdown from the NBS further highlights that adult males remain the most vulnerable group, comprising 79.2% of total deaths (986 cases), while female adults made up 14.54% (181 cases).

Male and female children accounted for 2.57% and 3.69%, respectively, bringing total fatalities to 1,245 persons in Q2 2025.

In terms of injuries, the disparity remains stark. Out of 8,520 persons injured, 6,629 were male (77.81%) while 1,891 were female (22.19%).

Adult males accounted for 74.07% of injuries (6,311), followed by female adults at 19.54% (1,665). Male and female children represented 3.73% and 2.65%, respectively.

Southwest, North Central record highest crash figures

Regionally, the Southwest topped the list with 772 crashes, followed by the North Central with 699, while the South South recorded the least at 160. However, the Northwest had the highest number of casualties with 2,597 persons, trailed by the North Central with 2,327, while the South South again had the lowest at 442 casualties.

A total of 3,806 vehicles were involved in crashes during the quarter, representing a 2.28% decline compared to the preceding quarter.

Of the total 2,631 incidents, serious crashes accounted for the largest share with 1,728 cases, while fatal cases numbered 636 and minor cases totaled 267. This trend, the FRSC said, underscores the growing need for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations and improved driver education.

Commercial vehicles account for 71% of road crashes

Commercial vehicles were the leading contributors to road traffic crashes across Nigeria in the second quarter of 2025, accounting for a staggering 70.6% of all reported incidents.

The NBS Road Transport Data Q2 2025 report revealed that 2,687 commercial vehicles were involved in crashes during the quarter, out of a total of 3,806 vehicles recorded. The dominance of commercial vehicles in crash figures underscores ongoing concerns about road safety practices within the nation’s transport and logistics sector.

In comparison, private vehicles made up 27.8% (1,058 vehicles) of the total crashes, while government-owned vehicles accounted for just 1.58% (60 vehicles). Diplomatic vehicles were the least involved, with only one reported case, representing 0.03% of the total.

Cars, motorcycles and minibuses dominate crash types

The NBS breakdown by vehicle type showed that cars (888) and motorcycles (748) were the most frequently involved in road crashes, followed closely by minibuses (755) and trucks (596). Other vehicles featured in the statistics include trailers (253), pick-up vans (121), SUVs (106), and tankers (65).

Less common crash vehicles included luxury buses (11), bicycles (17), and tricycles (188), with 42 incidents categorized as others.

Overall, 3,806 vehicles were involved in the 2,631 reported crashes across Nigeria in the quarter under review.

The total represents a 0.72% decline from the 2,650 crashes recorded in the preceding quarter (Q1 2025), though the number of vehicles involved increased slightly, indicating a higher rate of multiple-vehicle collisions.