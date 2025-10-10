An Ikeja Special Offences Court has admitted into evidence a WhatsApp conversation presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which allegedly implicates former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in a $4.5 billion fraud and abuse of office case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi overruled objections raised by the defence and accepted the WhatsApp messages as exhibit “G.”

Several mobile phones were also admitted into evidence, including one belonging to a key witness, John Adetola.

Emefiele is currently facing a 19-count charge related to receiving gratification and making corrupt demands. His co-defendant, Mr. Henry Omoile, faces three counts for unlawful acceptance of gifts.

The charges involve alleged transactions totaling $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

WhatsApp messages detail alleged cash transfers

During Thursday’s proceedings, EFCC investigator Mr. Alvan Grumnaan continued his testimony, reading aloud WhatsApp exchanges between Omoile and Adetola.

In one message, Omoile allegedly instructed Adetola to deliver $400,000 to “oga,” a reference to Emefiele. “During our investigation, we asked for clarification,” Grumnaan told the court.

“He explained that the conversation was about how to meet Ikechukwu-Ayoh to collect $400,000 on behalf of Emefiele.” Adetola reportedly confirmed that he met Ikechukwu-Ayoh, Emefiele’s personal assistant, in Lekki and later handed the money over at the CBN office in Lagos.

Grumnaan added that Ikechukwu-Ayoh corroborated the account during an interview with EFCC investigators. The court also heard that Ikechukwu-Ayoh allegedly received another $200,000 from the same source and delivered it to Emefiele.

According to Grumnaan, CBN contractor Mr. Victor Oyedua confirmed giving both sums to Ikechukwu-Ayoh, citing pressure to “settle management” in order to expedite pending payments for his contracts.

Documents and devices entered as evidence

The EFCC tendered additional documents from the CBN, including an original letter dated February 24, 2024, which the prosecution described as “primary evidence” received during the investigation. Defence counsel, led by Olalekan Ojo (SAN) and Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN), objected to the admissibility of the documents, arguing they were uncertified photocopies.

Justice Oshodi overruled the objections and admitted the bundle as exhibit “H.” Adetola’s mobile phone, a MI10T device, was also tendered and admitted as exhibit “I.” The WhatsApp conversation between Adetola and Omoile was analyzed and presented in court. The prosecution further sought to admit statements made by the second defendant during the investigation.

Defence lawyers objected, claiming the statements were made under duress. The court adjourned the matter to November 21 for a report on forensic inspection and to December 2 for a trial-within-trial to determine the admissibility of the contested statements.

What you should know

In Tuesday’s sitting, Emefiele’s Lead Counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), alleged that the EFCC had twice obstructed the court-ordered forensic process, thereby frustrating compliance with a judicial directive.

Ojo told the court that despite the presence of both legal teams and the court’s registrar on September 24 and 25, the forensic exercise could not proceed because of EFCC’s resistance.

In response, EFCC Counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), maintained that the initial forensic examination conducted by the defence was “procedurally defective.”

He argued that the defence expert lacked a verifiable laboratory or physical office and had performed parts of the analysis online, which could compromise the integrity of the data on the device.