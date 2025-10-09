The Lagos State Government has given all developers and occupants of unapproved structures at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, a two-week ultimatum to regularise their buildings with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement by Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

This development follows recent enforcement actions at the Trade Fair Complex by the Ministry, where illegal structures were demolished and others were found to be not duly regularised.

“All developers and occupants of structures within the Trade Fair Complex are hereby given a two-week ultimatum to approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to regularise the approval status of their buildings in line with extant regulations,” the statement read in part.

The government noted that the Trade Fair Complex has become overcrowded with unsafe and haphazard structures, posing risks to public safety and emergency response, and underscored that this necessitated the recent demolitions.

Addressing claims of ethnic bias, the statement emphasized that similar enforcement actions have been carried out across Lagos markets and housing estates without regard to ethnicity, describing attempts to politicize the exercise as “disingenuous and divisive.”

The government cited examples, including:

Pelewura Market, Lagos Island – predominantly occupied by Yoruba traders

Bombata Market, Lagos Island – predominantly occupied by Yoruba traders

LSDPC Low-Cost Housing Estate, Ilasan, Eti-Osa – largely allotted to Yoruba occupants

Otumara, Ebute Metta – mainly occupied by people of Ilaje origin

Alaba Rago – predominantly occupied by Hausa traders

Oluwole Market, Lagos Island – dominated by Yoruba traders

The statement also noted that several Eastern states, including Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo, have undertaken demolition of illegal structures for flood control, urban renewal, or master plan enforcement without ethnic considerations, noting that Lagos’ actions are consistent with standard urban management practices.

The Lagos State Government said the recent demolitions at the Trade Fair Complex followed repeated instances of unapproved and unsafe structures, posing risks to public safety and emergency access.

The government maintained that the affected buildings lacked planning approvals and described claims by Peter Obi that traders had secured permits as misleading.

It noted that traders were given multiple opportunities under previous amnesties to regularise their structures but failed to comply.

The Lagos State Government clarified that the Trade Fair Complex Management Board cannot approve building construction, as all developments require state planning permits.

The government cited a 2003 Supreme Court ruling affirming state jurisdiction over physical planning and development control, including on federal lands, except in core federal enclaves.

It has now issued a two-week ultimatum for all developers and occupants of unapproved structures at the Trade Fair Complex to regularise their buildings with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.