The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, Africa’s largest and most advanced stock exchange, has announced the appointment of Valdene Reddy as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Reddy will succeed Leila Fourie, who has led the exchange since 2019 and is set to retire on March 31, 2026.

The leadership transition marks a major moment for the JSE, which, under Fourie’s tenure, delivered strong financial results, diversified its revenue streams, and accelerated its technological and regulatory modernization.

Fourie, one of South Africa’s most prominent business leaders, played a key role in repositioning the JSE as a more agile and future-focused institution capable of competing globally while deepening its local market impact.

In a statement on Thursday, JSE Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko commended Fourie’s leadership, describing her tenure as a transformative period for the exchange.

“Under her leadership, the JSE has delivered a robust financial performance and has become a more inclusive, collegiate, and future-fit institution,” Nhleko said. He added that the board remains confident that the exchange’s next phase of growth will continue under Reddy’s leadership.

Valdene Reddy’s appointment comes after more than two decades of experience in financial markets. As the current Director of Capital Markets, the JSE’s largest revenue-generating division, Reddy has overseen trading, clearing, and listing operations, contributing to strategic innovations that have strengthened the exchange’s competitiveness.

A brief profile on Valdene Reddy

Prior to joining the JSE, she held senior roles at global investment banks, gaining extensive expertise in capital markets, trading strategies, and financial product development.

Her academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science from the University of Cape Town and completion of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Industry observers view her appointment as a signal of continuity and stability, given her deep institutional knowledge and alignment with the JSE’s long-term modernization strategy.

The transition also reflects a growing trend among African financial institutions to promote homegrown executives with global exposure. Reddy’s leadership is expected to focus on expanding the JSE’s product offerings, driving technological innovation, and enhancing accessibility for both institutional and retail investors across the continent.

The JSE, founded in 1887, remains a vital hub for capital formation in Africa, hosting more than 400 listed companies with a combined market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion. As global markets evolve and competition intensifies, the exchange’s leadership change underscores its intent to remain relevant, competitive, and strategically positioned for future growth.

Fourie’s departure next year will close a notable chapter for the JSE, while Reddy’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the 137-year-old institution.