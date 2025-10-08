The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Federal Government’s six-week repair of the Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor, scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Wednesday via the official X account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

According to the statement, the repairs, undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Works, will run daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and are expected to conclude on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The project aims to improve road quality and ease movement along one of Lagos’s busiest routes. To manage traffic flow, only one lane will be closed at a time, while others remain open to motorists. The Ministry explained that this phased approach is intended to minimize congestion throughout the repair period.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said traffic management officers would be stationed at strategic points to guide motorists and ease movement during the exercise.

“The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the repair works on the Adeniji Adele Interchange Junction to CMS.

“The repair will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily, commencing on Sunday, 12th October, and ending on Sunday, 23rd November, 2025 — a duration of six weeks.

“To minimize traffic disruptions, only one lane will be closed at a time, while the remaining lanes will be open to motorists,” the statement read in part.

It further quoted Osiyemi as saying, “We urge motorists to cooperate with our traffic officers and comply with all diversion signs. The lane restriction is necessary to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out comprehensive repairs that will improve road quality and driving experience in this corridor.”

Mr. Osiyemi further appealed for patience from commuters, explaining that the temporary lane closures are part of an ongoing collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State Governments to improve road connectivity and enhance safety across the metropolis.

He noted that such coordinated interventions are essential to maintaining the structural integrity of major routes linking the Island and Mainland.

The Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor is a vital gateway for thousands of vehicles accessing key commercial districts, including Marina, Broad Street, and Victoria Island.

The route also supports daily business and commuter traffic from adjoining areas, making it one of the most heavily used roads within Lagos Island.

Upon completion, the rehabilitation is expected to ease persistent traffic bottlenecks, improve travel time, and create a smoother driving experience along the corridor.