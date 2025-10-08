Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, following a lucrative contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward, now 40, has amassed an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in history, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ronaldo’s rise to billionaire status is driven largely by his record-breaking contract in Saudi Arabia, reportedly valued at over $400 million.

Signed in June 2025, the deal is believed to be among the highest-paying sports contracts globally. His earnings include tax-free salaries, performance bonuses, and other benefits such as access to a private jet and an equity stake in Al-Nassr.

The footballer’s current fortune combines over two decades of professional earnings, endorsements, and investments. Bloomberg’s valuation reflects Ronaldo’s career salaries, sponsorships with global brands like Nike and Armani, and business ventures under the CR7 brand. The report also adjusted for taxes and market performance.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in 2023 marked a financial turning point in his career. While many questioned his decision to leave European football, the transfer proved transformative, giving him the highest average annual pay for a footballer and placing him among the world’s richest athletes. Saudi Arabia’s tax-free income policy further boosted his net earnings.

A brief profile of Ronaldo’s career and family

Ronaldo, who began his career with Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United in 2003 and Real Madrid in 2009, has earned more than $550 million in salaries across his career. His long-term endorsement with Nike, worth nearly $18 million annually, and other deals with Armani and Castrol, have added over $175 million to his wealth.

Born into a modest family in Madeira, Portugal, Ronaldo’s journey from poverty to global stardom has been marked by consistent ambition and discipline. The island now features landmarks dedicated to him, including the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport and the CR7 Museum.

Ronaldo’s investments, managed by Lisbon-based LMcapital Wealth Management, span hospitality, fitness, and media. His portfolio includes the Pestana CR7 Hotel chain, a gym franchise, and real estate properties in Lisbon, Madeira, and the luxury resort area of Quinta da Marinha. His latest estate there, reportedly worth €20 million, has drawn significant local attention.

What you should know

Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond sport. With more than 660 million Instagram followers, he remains the most-followed individual globally, a factor that aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to use high-profile athletes to promote its image and tourism.

His presence in the Saudi Pro League has increased international visibility for the league, though match attendance has fluctuated since his arrival.

Ronaldo joins a small group of billionaire athletes, including basketball legend Michael Jordan and tennis icon Roger Federer. However, unlike them, most of Ronaldo’s wealth stems from direct pay rather than equity or business stakes.

The footballer has expressed plans to retire at Al-Nassr and pursue club ownership, following in the footsteps of former teammate David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami. His reported 15% ownership stake in Al-Nassr marks the first step toward that goal, as he cements both his sporting and financial legacy.