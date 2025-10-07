OpenAI has announced the launch of a new generation of apps integrated directly into ChatGPT, allowing users to interact with third-party services through natural conversation.

The update, revealed in a blog post on Monday, marks a major step toward expanding ChatGPT’s functionality and developer ecosystem.

The company disclosed this in a blog post on Monday, explaining that developers can now begin building these apps using the new Apps SDK, which is available in preview.

“Today we’re introducing a new generation of apps you can chat with, right inside ChatGPT. Developers can start building them today with the new Apps SDK, available in preview,” they stated

The company stated that these apps fit naturally into conversations and can either be suggested by ChatGPT or called by name.

“Apps respond to natural language and include interactive interfaces you can use right in the chat.

“For ChatGPT users, apps meet you in the chat and adapt to your context to help you create, learn, and do more,” the statement read.

For developers, OpenAI added that the Apps SDK “makes it possible to reach over 800 million ChatGPT users at just the right time.”

Availability

OpenAI confirmed that apps are now available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the European Union on the Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

“Our pilot partners–Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow are also available today in markets where their services are offered starting in English,” the company said.

They added that more pilot partners will be introduced later this year and that apps will be extended to EU users soon.

Developers can begin creating and testing their apps immediately using the Apps SDK preview, which OpenAI described as an open standard built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

“Later this year, we’ll begin accepting app submissions for review and publication and will share more details on how developers can monetize their apps,” the statement added.

How to use apps in ChatGPT

Explaining how the feature works, OpenAI said,

“When you start a message to ChatGPT with the name of an available app, like ‘Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday,’ ChatGPT can automatically surface the app in your chat and use relevant context to help.”

“The first time you use an app, ChatGPT will prompt you to connect so you know what data may be shared with the app.”

“If you’re talking about buying a new home, ChatGPT can surface the Zillow app as a suggestion so you can browse listings that match your budget on an interactive map right inside ChatGPT,” OpenAI explained.

More insights

OpenAI described this release as the beginning of a new interactive experience that merges chat with app-based functionality.

“The magic of this new generation of apps in ChatGPT is how they blend familiar interactive elements–like maps, playlists and presentations–with new ways of interacting through conversation,” it said.

Users can now, for instance, start a project outline and ask Canva to transform it into a slide deck, or take a course with Coursera and ask ChatGPT to elaborate on something in the video as you watch.

The company further stated that as more developers build with the Apps SDK, the list of what’s possible will keep growing. Because these apps appear naturally in your chats, you’ll find them when they’re most likely to be useful.