Nigeria’s rail transport sector generated N1.95 billion in revenue from passenger services in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 37.36% increase from N1.42 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), passenger traffic also rose by 37.6% to 929,553 passengers, compared to 675,293 in Q1 2024.

The NBS Rail Transport Report indicated that freight activity also improved, as the volume of goods and cargo transported rose to 181,520 tons in Q1 2025, compared to 160,650 tons in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

“In Q1 2025, a total of 929,553 passengers travelled through the rail system, relative to 675,293 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, indicating a growth rate of 37.65%. The volume of goods/cargos transported stood at 181,520 tons compared to 160,650 tons recorded in Q1 2024.

“In terms of revenue generation, N1.95 billion was received from passengers during the reference period, showing an increase of 37.36% from the N1.42 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous year,” the report read in part.

Similarly, revenue from goods and cargo transport increased by 8.19%, reaching N657.03 million in Q1 2025, up from N607.32 million a year earlier.

The report further showed that other income receipts amounted to N115.68 million in Q1 2025, representing a significant 355.39% rise from N25.40 million recorded in Q1 2024. However, the NBS noted that figures for pipeline transportation for Q1 2025 were not available as of the reporting period.

More insights

In 2024, a total of 3,144,874 passengers travelled through Nigeria’s rail network, with quarterly breakdowns showing gradual growth — 675,293 passengers in Q1, 689,263 in Q2, 743,205 in Q3, and 1,037,113 in Q4. This suggests a continued rebound in passenger demand into 2025, supported by improved operational efficiency and service reliability on major routes.

On cargo movement, the entire 2024 volume stood at 495,560 tons, with higher tonnage recorded in the first half of the year compared to the second half.

Meanwhile, total revenue generated from passenger services in 2024 amounted to N6.72 billion, while cargo operations contributed N1.95 billion during the same period.

The latest NBS data reinforces the growing role of rail transport in Nigeria’s logistics and passenger mobility framework, amid the government’s efforts to modernise the sector through the expansion of existing lines, rehabilitation of narrow-gauge routes, and development of new standard-gauge corridors.