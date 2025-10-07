The leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has changed hands as Professor Mahmood Yakubu officially handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed Acting National Chairman of the commission.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving National Commissioner at INEC, assumed her new role on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

She currently chairs INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance, and Complaints Committee (LSCCC), a key portfolio responsible for overseeing legal compliance and candidate screening.

Professor Yakubu, whose second and final five-year term is due to expire in November 2025, stated that the handover aligns with constitutional provisions guiding tenure limits for public officeholders. He urged commissioners, directors, and all INEC staff to extend their full cooperation and support to Agbamuche-Mbu as she leads the commission pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.

In his farewell address, Yakubu expressed gratitude to INEC staff, Resident Electoral Commissioners, and other stakeholders for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to Nigeria’s democratic process during his tenure. He described his time at the commission as both “challenging and rewarding,” noting that the conduct of elections in Nigeria had seen steady improvements in transparency, technology adoption, and voter engagement.

“I am deeply grateful to my colleagues and the entire INEC family for their unwavering support. The progress we achieved was made possible through teamwork, resilience, and our shared belief in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

What we know

Yakubu’s tenure as INEC Chairman began in November 2015 following his appointment by then-President Muhammadu Buhari. He was reappointed for a second term in 2020, making him the first chairman in Nigeria’s electoral history to serve two full terms in office. Under his leadership, INEC oversaw two general elections, in 2019 and 2023 as well as several off-cycle and by-elections across the country.

Agbamuche-Mbu’s appointment comes at a crucial period as preparations for upcoming off-cycle governorship elections and continuous voter registration exercises intensify. Her experience within the commission, particularly in legal and administrative oversight, is expected to ensure continuity and stability during the transition phase.

INEC is also expected to maintain focus on post-election reforms, electoral technology upgrades, and stakeholder engagement under her leadership.

Professor Yakubu’s departure marks the end of a decade-long leadership at the helm of Nigeria’s electoral body; one characterized by significant electoral reforms and efforts to build public trust in the nation’s voting process.