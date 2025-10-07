The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Professor Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, has stated that no teacher in the state earns less than N150,000 monthly.

The VC disclosed this during an event themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,” which brought together teachers, education policymakers, and other stakeholders held at the university’s Ijanikin campus on Monday to commemorate the 2025 World Teachers’ Day.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the welfare of teachers directly influences the quality of education, stressing the need to value and adequately compensate educators.

“When teachers are undervalued, underpaid, and unsupported, the entire educational edifice begins to crack.

“This reality often leads to brain drain, low morale, and a reduced appeal of the profession to bright young minds,” she said.

She explained that Lagos State remains one of the few states with a strong and competitive salary structure for teachers.

“In Lagos State, I can tell you authoritatively that we are building our teachers’ world, and no teacher goes home with less than N150,000 in the state. But we can do better,” Lafiaji-Okuneye said.

State of the Profession

While celebrating teachers for their commitment, the Vice-Chancellor pointed out that several challenges still affect the profession in Nigeria.

“Despite your immeasurable contribution, many teachers still grapple with inadequate preparation, poor working conditions, limited access to professional development opportunities, and, at times, a disheartening lack of societal appreciation,” she said.

She urged continuous reforms to improve working conditions and boost morale across the teaching workforce.

Lafiaji-Okuneye also appealed to the Lagos State Government and education funding agencies to prioritize investment in modern teaching infrastructure.

“The Lagos State Government, in partnership with TETFund and other funding agencies, could allocate 20% of its annual education budget specifically towards upgrading classroom infrastructure. This should also provide digital learning tools and establish well-equipped science and technology laboratories in public schools, commencing from the 2026 fiscal year,” she said.

What you should know

In August, the Federal Ministry of Education, unveiled a digital portal for teachers’ registration, licensing, and certification, developed with TRCN oversight.

As part of the reforms, TRCN also streamlined its Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE). The number of subjects tested was reduced from 23 to five core areas, including foundational mathematics, literacy, pedagogy, digital literacy, and safeguarding.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa,said that teachers who are non-education graduates but possess at least 12 months’ classroom experience can qualify through an abridged certification programme via NTI.