SendOva offers instant, transparent, and fee-free money transfers from the UK to Nigeria, with real-time FX rates and Nigerian-based customer support

The platform is expanding beyond personal remittances to serve SMEs, freelancers, and remote teams with bulk transfers and cross-border payment tools

With plans to scale across Africa and beyond, SendOva combines culturally adaptive design with financial literacy and community empowerment initiatives

UK-based fintech startup SendOva has officially launched its digital remittance platform, starting with the high-volume UK–Nigeria corridor.

With a laser focus on transparency, speed, and user experience, SendOva aims to disrupt traditional remittance models with a culturally intelligent, customer-first approach.

Backed by a team with deep roots in both technology and diaspora finance, SendOva is positioning itself as a next-generation money transfer platform, purpose-built for underserved remittance communities, starting with Nigeria and expanding across global markets.

“SendOva was built on the core principle that sending money should be quick, instant, and in real-time, by offering not just better technology, but a better understanding of the people behind the payments,” said Olufemi Anthony Olaogun, CEO of SendOva.

In 2023, remittance flows to Nigeria reached approximately US$28.9 billion, with the UK among the top sender countries. Yet diaspora users continue to face friction across the remittance value chain, ranging from poor FX rates and unexplained deductions to delays and limited customer support.

SendOva directly addresses these pain points with:

Instant transfers to Nigeria, guaranteed delivery with no delays

Zero hidden fees, what you send is what is received

Transparent FX rates that are clearly shown before confirmation

Nigerian-based customer support teams trained to resolve local banking and compliance issues in real time

“This is not just about infrastructure,” Olufemi added. “It’s about empathy-led design. Every feature of SendOva, from our rate display to our escalation protocols, was created for users who need reliability, not risk.”

While SendOva’s initial focus is consumer remittances, the platform is also building tools for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, and remote teams transacting across borders. Use cases include:

Bulk FX transfers

Payroll for distributed teams

Supplier and vendor payments

Marketplace settlements for informal traders

This enterprise-facing layer of SendOva is built on the same principles of speed, clarity, and compliance, helping to bridge liquidity gaps and reduce operational friction for UK-based companies and Nigerian service providers alike.

Expansion Strategy: From Pan-African Corridors to Global Reach

SendOva’s launch in the UK–Nigeria corridor is the first phase of a broader expansion strategy. The company plans to scale operations to other key remittance corridors in Ghana, Kenya, and the wider ECOWAS and EAC regions, before expanding into Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

By combining localized onboarding, real-time compliance intelligence, and a distributed customer support model, SendOva is crafting an infrastructure blueprint for underserved corridors worldwide.

“Our ambition is to build the most culturally adaptive and operationally efficient remittance platform across high-need markets, “said Ikpi Eteng, Head of Operations. “We don’t just localize our UX, we localize our strategy.”

Beyond financial services, SendOva is investing in community partnerships, financial literacy programs, and on-the-ground engagement with recipient communities. The company’s impact model ties every transfer to broader financial empowerment, inclusion, and education goals.

This people-first ethos is what differentiates SendOva from legacy providers and neobanks entering the remittance space.

About SendOva

SendOva is a UK-headquartered fintech startup redefining remittance services with culturally intelligent design, real-time transfers, transparent pricing, and locally informed support. Starting with Nigeria, SendOva is building an infrastructure layer that will serve consumers and businesses across Africa and beyond, delivering not just capital, but confidence and continuity.

Website: www.sendova.co.uk

Press Contact: press@sendova.co.uk