Starting a clothing business in Lagos always begins with a simple question: where do I buy the clothes? For decades, traders have flocked to the city’s bustling markets to source everything from children’s wear to jeans, native fabrics, and designer knock-offs.

Lagos isn’t just a city of trade; it is the beating heart of Nigeria’s fashion economy, and its markets remain the lifeline for entrepreneurs hoping to turn small investments into thriving businesses.

For newcomers, the challenge is often figuring out where to begin.

Lagos has dozens of markets, but not every market is built for wholesale clothing. Some are dominated by fabrics, some by imported stock, and others by locally made attire. Knowing which market serves your purpose can save you money, time, and endless frustration.

Clothing is one of the few trades that never runs out of demand. Weddings, birthdays, church events, school functions, there is always a reason to dress up in Nigeria, and Lagos is the engine room that keeps that fashion wheel turning.

The truth is, Lagos markets reward those who understand them, and for anyone stepping into the clothing business, the city’s crowded alleys and bustling open stalls offer the perfect starting point where fashion enterprises are born.

Here are the top ten markets in Lagos where you can buy wholesale clothing for your business.

Aswani Market is situated near the 5 Star Bus Stop in Isolo. The market traces its origins to the Aswani Textile Industry, which began operations in the early 1980s within the Isolo Industrial Estate. The industry specialized in locally produced textiles, and over time, the surplus goods gave rise to the Market. Today, Aswani Market is renowned for its vast array of second-hand clothing, offering affordable fashion options to a diverse clientele. Shoppers can find a wide range of garments, including dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, and jackets, catering to various tastes and preferences. These items are available in different grades, with Grade 1 stores offering higher-quality pieces. The market is especially popular among women seeking fashionable yet budget-friendly options. In addition to clothing, Aswani Market boasts a diverse selection of footwear and accessories. Shoppers can find shoes, sandals, slippers, handbags, and belts, both new and second-hand, at competitive prices