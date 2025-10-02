The Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Chukwuma (Chuma) Nwokocha as the substantive Group Chief Executive, effective 02 October 2025, following the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The appointment was formally disclosed in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, October 3, 2025, and was signed by the Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie.

Mr. Nwokocha takes over from Dr. Adekunle Adedeji, who served as Acting Chief Executive during a period of strategic transition. Dr. Adedeji will resume his role as Executive Director/Chief Finance and Value Management Officer of the Company.

Profile of Mr. Nwokocha.

Mr. Nwokocha is a seasoned banking executive and chartered accountant with over three decades of experience across Africa’s financial services landscape.

He has held several Chief Executive and Board-level roles in leading financial institutions, including Chief Executive, Standard Bank, SA; (the Mozambican subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group), driving strategic growth, governance, and operational excellence.

His expertise spans retail and corporate banking, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory engagement, and operational excellence, making him well-positioned to steer the Stanbic IBTC Group into its next phase of growth.

Strategic vision for the future

Chairman of the banking group, Mrs. Sola David-Borha, expressed the Board’s strong confidence in Mr. Nwokocha’s leadership, stating: “Chuma has a proven track record in strategic transformation and governance. We are confident that his appointment will further strengthen the Group’s leadership and support its long-term strategy,” the Chairman stated in the corporate release.

Board commends outgoing acting CEO

The Chairman also commended Dr. Adedeji for his outstanding leadership during the interim period, describing his tenure as both impactful and historic. “Under Dr. Adedeji’s leadership, the Group recorded its best financial performance since inception,” she noted.

“He also oversaw the successful completion of the Group’s Rights Issue Programme, enabling the banking subsidiary to meet the CBN’s recapitalisation requirements well ahead of the 31 March 2026 deadline.”

With Mr. Nwokocha’s assumption of office, Stanbic IBTC is poised for continued stability, strategic execution, and sustained shareholder value as it navigates an evolving regulatory and economic environment.