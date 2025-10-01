Nigeria’s domestic debt market witnessed a surge in investor demand in September 2025, as the Federal Government recorded a 530% oversubscription in its monthly bond auction, despite a reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Debt Management Office (DMO) reported total subscriptions of N1.26 trillion against the N200 billion on offer, with allotments rising to N576.62 billion compared to just N136.16 billion in August.

Although yields are falling and rates are being cut, the investor appetite remains exceptionally strong. This points to both structural liquidity conditions in Nigeria’s financial system and a shift in market sentiment about the future direction of interest rates and inflation.

Investors crowd 7-year bond

The DMO offered two instruments in September—the 17.945% FGN AUG 2030 (5-year reopening) and the 17.95% FGN JUN 2032 (7-year reopening)—with N100 billion offered on each.

Subscriptions were extraordinary. The 5-year paper drew N231.79 billion in bids, up from N102.36 billion in August. The 7-year series attracted N1.03 trillion, compared to just N165.81 billion the month before. In total, subscriptions jumped more than fourfold, from N268.16 billion in August to N1.26 trillion in September.

This meant a bid-to-offer ratio of 6.3 times—an oversubscription rate of 530%. The demand scale demonstrates the extent of liquidity available in the system and the relative lack of alternative instruments offering comparable yields.

Allotments quadruple to N576.62 billion

The DMO responded by allotting N576.62 billion in September, significantly higher than the N136.16 billion in August. Most of the allotment went to the 7-year tenor, which received N488.83 billion compared to N90.16 billion in August. The 5-year tenor saw allotments rise to N87.80 billion from N46.01 billion previously.

This shift indicates that the DMO is willing to lean on the longer-dated paper to raise financing, even though demand was overwhelming in both maturities. It also demonstrates a balance between raising more funds to support government financing and keeping yields within a manageable range.

Yields moderate despite pressure

One of the striking features of the September auction is the moderation of stop rates, despite the flood of bids. The 5-year paper cleared at 16.00%, down from 17.945% in August. The 7-year tenor settled at 16.20%, compared with 18.00% in the prior month.

The range of bids also narrowed significantly. In August, investors priced the 5-year anywhere from 12.50% to 21.50%. By September, the range compressed to 15.00% to 17.95%. Similarly, the 7-year range tightened from 15.00%–22.00% to 14.95%–19.20%.

This compression reflects greater clarity in yield expectations. With inflation trending down and the CBN signaling policy easing, investors were willing to accept lower yields on sovereign debt. The moderation also suggests that the demand was not merely speculative but anchored in expectations of improving macroeconomic stability.

What you should know

The September auction took place days after the CBN delivered its first rate cut since 2020. On September 23, the Monetary Policy Committee reduced the benchmark MPR from 27.5% to 27%, marking a tentative pivot after two years of aggressive tightening.

The decision came on the back of sustained disinflation, with headline inflation easing for five consecutive months to 20.12% in August, from 22.64% in March. To avoid a perception of excessive dovishness, the CBN paired the cut with stricter liquidity rules, including a narrower interest rate corridor and a steeper 75% cash reserve requirement on non-TSA public deposits. The move aimed to keep systemic liquidity under control while sending a signal that policy was gradually turning more accommodative.