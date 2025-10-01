Atlas Digital, developed by Addosser Microfinance Bank, offers a modern banking experience tailored for Nigerians with features like high-interest savings, cashback, soft loans, and a unique “Earn for Life” referral model that turns banking into passive income.

It introduces innovative account types such as the Side Hustle Account for managing multiple income streams and a Business Account with tools for entrepreneurs to handle payments, inventory, and funding digitally.

Backed by Addosser MFB’s 17-year legacy and over N150 billion in disbursed loans, Atlas combines fintech agility with traditional banking trust, aiming to empower users with financial freedom and access to income opportunities.

A bold new chapter in Nigerian banking is here.

Atlas Digital, Nigeria’s newest digital solution, has officially launched — offering a refreshing and benefit-driven experience for everyday Nigerians who want more from their money and their bank.

Whether you are a student, freelancer, business owner, or side hustler, Atlas is built to empower you with more rewards, more control, and more opportunities to grow.

Developed by Addosser Microfinance Bank, a reputable institution with 17 years of experience and 27 branches spread across Lagos, Nigeria, supporting Nigerians financially, Atlas delivers innovation without sacrificing trust.

It brings the stability of a legacy bank together with the flexibility, speed, and earning potential of next-generation fintech.

“We didn’t create Atlas Digital just to compete with other banks,” said a rep from the Atlas Digital team. “We created it to solve real problems — to support side hustles, to make savings rewarding, to turn everyday banking into a tool for income and freedom. Our users want more from life, and Atlas is banking that gives you more — literally.”

With Atlas, users can enjoy a wide range of standout features from day one. Its “Earn for Life” referral model allows you to earn when you invite someone, and keep earning every time they save or pay bills — turning everyday banking into passive income. Users can also enjoy higher interest on savings, cashback on transactions, and quick access to soft loans that support both personal and business needs.

One of the most standout features is the Side Hustle Account — a smart way to separate your hustle money from your main account, so you can manage, grow, and track multiple income streams without confusion. It’s perfect for freelancers, creators, vendors, and anyone juggling more than one hustle.

Meanwhile, the Business Account offers entrepreneurs and small business owners powerful tools to receive payments, manage cash flow and inventory, and access funding — all in one seamless digital platform with no queues or paperwork.

Atlas Digital also goes beyond banking with plans to introduce a gig and job discovery tool, helping users tap into income opportunities directly through the app. From financial freedom to money-making opportunities, Atlas is designed and tailored to support every Nigerian dream, from starting their hustle and equipping them with the tools to start and grow their businesses.

And while the app is new, its roots are solid. Backed by Addosser MFB — the financial institution that has served over 300,000 Nigerians and disbursed over N150 billion loans. Atlas gives users the confidence that their money is safe, regulated, and supported by real-world banking expertise.

To celebrate its launch, Atlas Digital is rewarding customers who refer the app to friends and family with N1,000 while they continue to enjoy the Earn for life benefit every time those referrals transact.

In a country where millions are finding new ways to earn, grow and even hunt for jobs, Atlas Digital emerges as more than just a digital solution; it is a platform of possibilities. With Atlas, you are empowered to do more while harnessing the power of your circle, because at the heart of success, your network is your net worth.

For more information, visit www.atlas.ng. Download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.