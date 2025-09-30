Tax credits of up to 20% introduced to incentivize cost-efficiency in upstream petroleum operations

Forum will focus on mobilising investments, strengthening local content, and scaling energy production

Indigenous companies and local service providers will be showcased for their innovation and operational achievements

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is entering a defining new chapter, marked by bold policy reforms and renewed investor commitments.

In May 2025, President Bola Tinubu signed the Upstream Petroleum Operations (Cost Efficiency Incentives) Order, 2025, introducing tax credits of up to 20 per cent for operators who achieve cost-efficiency targets.

The reform is designed to enhance competitiveness, encourage capital inflows, and deepen local participation across the energy value chain.

Recent remarks from Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser on Energy to President Tinubu, further underscored growing confidence in the sector.

She noted that the administration’s sweeping reforms — ranging from revised fiscal terms and accelerated contract approvals to clarified local content rules and power sector overhauls to strengthen gas-to-power viability — have shifted Nigeria from “appeals for support” to “an investment destination by design.” Energy industry players have welcomed this transition as a signal of a more predictable and investor-friendly environment.

Themed “Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production,” the 14th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum will convene senior government officials, regulators, industry executives, financiers, and service providers to explore how these structural changes and enabling policies can be harnessed to drive sustainable growth.

Taking place from 1–4 December 2025 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, the Forum will address three critical industry priorities: mobilising investment capital at the scale required for transformation, ensuring that the benefits of these investments are retained within Nigeria’s economy, and expanding energy production in ways that create lasting employment opportunities, enable meaningful technology transfer, and build indigenous industrial capabilities that can compete in global markets.

For more than 13 years, the PNC Forum has served as the leading platform for practical engagement on Nigerian Content development. It has consistently attracted ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and industry experts to align strategies, showcase progress, and define actionable solutions for Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s edition, Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio Director – Africa and Country Director – Nigeria at dmg events, said: “The industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Indigenous companies are assuming increased operational responsibilities, while government policies prioritising local participation and gas development are reshaping the investment landscape. PNC 2025 will provide a critical platform to explore practical strategies for securing investment, strengthening local capacity, and ensuring Nigeria remains at the centre of value creation in its energy sector.”

The Forum will feature keynote addresses from senior government officials, dynamic panel sessions with industry leaders, and an exhibition showcasing Nigerian service companies driving innovation across upstream, midstream, and emerging gas projects. Case studies will spotlight successful local content stories in areas such as fabrication, offshore engineering, gas processing, and digital technology adoption.

Looking ahead, PNC 2025 will also provide a timely opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on nearly 15 years of progress since the enactment of the NOGICD Act. The Forum will enable participants to assess achievements, confront persistent challenges, and chart a bold path toward an inclusive, investment-driven, and sustainable energy future.

About the Practical Nigerian Content Forum

For more than 13 years, the PNC Forum has provided an invaluable platform for connecting, engaging, and strategising with government and industry leaders across the value chain. PNC remains the premier platform for celebrating local content achievements, fostering transformative collaborations, and unlocking business opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

For further information, please visit www.pncnigeria.com.