OpenAI has announced the rollout of Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, a new feature that allows users to search, compare, and buy products directly within the app.

The feature is launching first in the United States with Etsy and Shopify merchants and is powered by the newly open-sourced Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed in partnership with Stripe.

“ChatGPT already helps millions of people find what to buy. Now it can help them buy it too. We’re introducing Instant Checkout in ChatGPT with @Etsy and @Shopify, and open-sourcing the Agentic Commerce Protocol that powers it, built with @Stripe, so more merchants and developers can integrate agentic checkout,” OpenAI said in a post on X.

The company confirmed that Instant Checkout is only available to U.S.-based ChatGPT Pro, Plus, and Free users purchasing from U.S. Etsy sellers, while Shopify merchants will follow soon.

How the shopping experience works

OpenAI described ChatGPT’s shopping function as acting like a personal shopping assistant.

Shoppers simply type what they are looking for, and ChatGPT provides curated options with images, prices, and direct links.

For example, a demo showed a shopper requesting “a ceramic housewarming gift under $100.” ChatGPT then returned a list of suitable products, including images, pricing, and Etsy listings.

According to OpenAI, “Products are ranked purely on relevance to the user’s query and context. Instant Checkout items do not get a boost in product rankings.”

Comparing product options

Once a user finds a product, ChatGPT displays where it can be purchased. Merchant listings are ranked by availability, price, quality, and whether the seller is the maker or primary seller of the item.

“Even if you don’t enable Instant Checkout, shoppers still see a direct link to your site — but enabling it makes conversion faster and more likely,” OpenAI added

When users proceed to purchase, they confirm their order details, shipping address, and payment method within ChatGPT. The merchant remains the seller of record, accepting or declining orders, processing payments, and handling delivery through their existing systems.

Customers can pay using credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Stripe’s Link.

For Pro and Plus subscribers, ChatGPT can also pre-fill payment and shipping details to make the checkout process faster, while still allowing them to review or edit before confirming.

Buyers can track their purchases directly within ChatGPT, from order confirmation to shipping updates. A demo showed order summaries for handmade ceramic items, shipping details, and estimated delivery times pulled directly from Etsy.

Merchant application process

OpenAI is inviting merchants to join by submitting applications through its dedicated merchant portal. The process is open to businesses interested in integrating their product feeds into ChatGPT’s search results and enabling Instant Checkout through the Agentic Commerce Protocol.

“Merchants interested in joining can learn more and apply here: https://chatgpt.com/merchants” the company said.

It clarified that Etsy and Shopify merchants do not need to apply since integration is being handled directly with those platforms.

The feature is currently limited to U.S. users and merchants. However, OpenAI noted that its goal is to expand user and merchant geographies next year.