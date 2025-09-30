African airlines recorded a 7.1% year-on-year increase in international passenger traffic in August 2025, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Capacity for the region grew 5.3%, while the load factor improved by 1.3 percentage points to 79.7%, the largest gain among all regions.

Globally, passenger demand rose 4.6% in August compared to the same month in 2024, making it the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth, IATA reported.

Capacity expanded 4.5%, pushing the global load factor to a record-high 86.0% for August. International traffic was the main driver, up 6.6% year-on-year, while domestic traffic rose by only 1.5%.

“Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 4.6% compared to August 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 4.5% year-on-year. The August load factor was 86.0% (+0.1 ppt compared to August 2024), a record high for the month.

“International demand rose 6.6% compared to August 2024. Capacity was up 6.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.8% (+0.1 ppt compared to August 2024),” the IATA report read in part.

“African airlines saw a 7.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 5.3% year-on-year. The load factor was 79.7% (+1.3 ppt compared to August 2024).”

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said the data confirmed that the 2025 northern summer travel season set a new record, with planes flying fuller than ever.

“Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the global growth trend shows no signs of abating. Airlines are doing their best to meet travel demand by maximizing efficiency, making it even more critical for the aerospace manufacturing sector to sort out its supply chain challenges,” Walsh noted.

More insights

Asia-Pacific airlines led growth in August, with international demand up 9.8% year-on-year. Capacity grew 9.5%, while the load factor rose to 85.1% (+0.2 ppt), supported by strong demand from China and Japan (+11.8% and +12% respectively).

European carriers posted a 5.3% increase in international demand, with capacity also up 5.3%. Load factor held steady at 86.7% (0.0 ppt).

North American airlines saw demand grow 1.8%, while capacity rose 2.6%. Load factor fell to 87.5%, marking the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year declines for the region. Middle Eastern carriers reported an 8.2% increase in demand. Capacity expanded 6.9%, pushing load factor to 83.9%.

Latin American airlines recorded a 9.0% increase in demand, with capacity up 9.3%. Load factor edged down slightly to 84.7%. African airlines grew demand by 7.1%, with capacity up 5.3% and load factor at 79.7%.

Domestic markets contributed only 13% of global RPK growth in August, down from 25% a year earlier, reflecting the dominance of international travel. The United States continued to underperform, with its domestic load factor declining year-on-year for the eighth straight month, while Brazil posted stronger growth supported by government tourism initiatives.