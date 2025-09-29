The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday launched contactless payments at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as part of a phased rollout that will extend to all airports nationwide by the first quarter of 2026.

The initiative, branded “Operation Go Cashless,” was unveiled by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in partnership with Paystack, a leading digital payments company.

It is designed to gradually phase out the use of physical cash at FAAN revenue points, including airport access gates, car parks, and VIP/protocol lounges.

According to FAAN, the system is expected to modernise airport operations, enhance efficiency, and improve accountability. At the pilot stage in Lagos and Abuja, FAAN projected a 50% increase in revenue collection, rising to 75% as more points are integrated, with the broader goal of tripling revenue within one year of full implementation.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, FAAN Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, described the policy as a landmark initiative that would reshape airport experiences while aligning Nigeria’s aviation sector with global best practices.

She said, “It is with immense pride and a profound sense of purpose that I stand before you today to announce a landmark initiative for Nigerian aviation: the official launch of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s Cashless Policy. This ambitious project, which we have aptly named ‘Operation Go-Cashless,’ is being implemented in a strategic partnership with Paystack, a leader in digital payments.”

Kuku added that the initiative represented a decisive step forward in modernising Nigeria’s airports.

“Effective immediately, we are introducing state-of-the-art cashless payment systems at our revenue points, beginning with pilot operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” she stated.

Outlining the implementation timeline, she noted, “Our roadmap is clear: full implementation across all FAAN-operated airports is targeted for the first quarter of 2026. Furthermore, following the success at the access gates, we intend to expand this cashless policy to other areas, including casual flights, VIP lounges, car parks, and car hire operations.”

The FAAN boss emphasised that by reducing reliance on cash, the authority was building a more transparent and accountable system where every transaction would be electronic, traceable, and secure.

More insights

Furthermore, Kuku said the launch also responded directly to passengers’ demand for modern, seamless services and praised the Commercial and Business Development Directorate, led by Ms. Adebola Agunbiade, for driving the project. She assured that all additional revenue generated would be reinvested into airport infrastructure.

Agunbiade explained that the partnership with Paystack had provided contactless terminals at access gates, car parks, and lounges, with payments processed instantly through NFC-enabled cards. She stressed that the system would eliminate human handling of cash, reducing opportunities for leakages while also speeding up passenger flow.

To support the transition, FAAN has deployed trained staff as brand ambassadors at gates and terminals to guide passengers, offer live demonstrations, and resolve issues.

FAAN highlighted that more than 300,000 vehicles pass through access gates monthly at both MMIA and Abuja, while its VIP lounges serve thousands annually. These, the authority noted, are key areas where the new policy is expected to improve service quality significantly.