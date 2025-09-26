Nigeria’s import bill for arms and ammunition surged in the first half of 2025, as the country spent N26.95 billion on foreign weapons compared to N11.76 billion in the same period of 2024.

This represents a 129% increase year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) foreign trade report.

The rise reverses the slump seen in 2024 and signals renewed military procurement, even as Nigeria battles security challenges.

Strong rebound after a sharp collapse in 2024

The 2025 rebound is notable because it follows one of the weakest years on record. In H1 2024, imports fell to just N11.76 billion from a record N121.36 billion in H1 2023, representing a 90% collapse. By contrast, the N26.95 billion spent in H1 2025 suggests the resumption of procurement contracts to defence.

H1 2023 remains the historic high, with arms imports topping N121.36 billion in just six months, largely tied to counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency procurement.

The 2025 spending was heavily concentrated in the first quarter. Imports in Q1 2025 amounted to N22.08 billion, more than double the N10.72 billion recorded in Q1 2024. By contrast, Q2 2025 saw a sharp slowdown to N4.87 billion, though this was still almost five times higher than the N1.04 billion spent in Q2 2024.

This indicates that over 80% of the half-year imports occurred in the first three months of 2025.

What does this mean

The renewed growth in military imports coincides with ongoing insecurity across Nigeria. From Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency in the North-East to banditry in the North-West, armed conflicts in the South-East and kidnapping and killings in the North-Central, the government remains under pressure to strengthen security forces. The 129% increase in imports points to greater investment in foreign arms as part of this response.

Nonetheless, the broader trajectory from 2021 to 2025 shows how volatile Nigeria’s defence imports have been. Spending swung from N39.80 billion in H1 2021 to N15.81 billion in H1 2022, then spiked to N121.36 billion in H1 2023, collapsed to N11.76 billion in H1 2024, and has now rebounded to N26.95 billion in H1 2025.

This volatility shows that Nigeria’s military procurement is driven less by steady year-on-year growth and more by contract cycles, budget releases, and shifting government priorities.

Yet, the fiscal implications are significant. Defence imports add to Nigeria’s trade imbalance and put pressure on scarce foreign reserves. With debt servicing already consuming a large share of government revenue, rising arms imports may further squeeze fiscal space.

However, Nigeria recorded an upswing in its external trade position in the second quarter of 2025, as the country’s trade surplus widened by 44.3% to N7.46 trillion, up from N5.17 trillion in the previous quarter.