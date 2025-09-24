The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has announced a targeted $16 million investment in mini-grid solutions in new commitments to expand energy access and accelerate clean energy deployment across Africa.

This was made known on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

The commitments form part of Mission 300, a collective effort spearheaded by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

With over 600 million people on the continent still lacking access to power, the initiative aims to tackle one of Africa’s most persistent constraints to growth and development.

Nigeria’s Energy Future in Focus

Under the new funding package, more than $2 million has been allocated to scale interconnected mini-grids in Nigeria in partnership with RMI.

The project aims to accelerate the deployment of 100 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, build a pipeline of 500MW, and improve cost efficiency, ultimately providing reliable power to hundreds of thousands of Nigerians.

“Interconnected mini-grids are a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy future,” said Jon Creyts, CEO of RMI.

“By combining on-site renewables with grid power, mini-grids deliver reliable, affordable electricity to underserved communities, reduce reliance on costly diesel, and create new value for developers and utilities. With support from the Energy Alliance, we’re scaling this model to accelerate energy access for millions of Nigerians.”

More Benefits for Nigeria

Nigeria will also benefit from a $5 million allocation under the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART 3.0) program, managed by Odyssey Energy Solutions.

The initiative aggregates equipment demand across Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Madagascar, unlocking up to $125 million in clean energy investments while cutting costs and halving deployment timelines.

“Mobilizing clean energy investments at scale is critical to achieving universal energy access and enhancing climate resilience,” said Emily McAteer, Co-founder and CEO of Odyssey. “By reducing costs and accelerating deployment timelines, we are creating a more efficient and investable market for distributed renewable energy.”

Broader Commitments Across Africa

Beyond Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will receive over $7 million through the government-backed Mwinda Fund to expand decentralized renewable energy projects, while South Africa will benefit from a $1.5 million partnership to support its Just Energy Transition Programme.

Woochong Um, CEO of GEAPP, emphasized the role of partnerships in scaling solutions: “Our Alliance’s work in Africa, including Mission 300, is proof of what’s possible when governments, business, and philanthropy act together with urgency and purpose, turning ambition into real power, real jobs, and real opportunity for millions across the continent.”

Carol Koech, GEAPP’s Vice President for Africa, added: “The Alliance recognizes the tremendous challenge that energy access poses to communities across Africa, and the lack of coordination is a major brake on progress. With the right coordination, we can multiply expertise, investment, and action to bring energy security to millions across the continent.”

What You Should Know

Earlier this month, President Bola Tinubu unveiled energy reform plans to tackle the persistent power supply crisis in Nigerian hospitals, aiming to ensure reliable electricity for healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the two-day National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector in Abuja, Tinubu called for urgent attention and coordinated action, warning that lives are at stake.

He noted that unreliable electricity in health facilities continues to disrupt care, drive up costs, and endanger lives.