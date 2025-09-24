The Jigawa State Government has approved N396 million for the payment of fertiliser allocated to the state by the Federal Government under its special intervention programme.

The allocation, which covers 20 trucks of NPK fertiliser amounting to 12,000 bags at a subsidised rate of N33,000 per bag, is aimed at cushioning the impact of rising fertiliser costs and boosting food production nationwide.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Sagir Musa, on Tuesday in Dutse while briefing journalists on the outcome of the weekly executive council meeting, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Jigawa State Government has approved the sum of N396,000,000 for the payment of fertiliser allocated to the state by the Federal Government.

More insights

Musa explained that the fertiliser distribution would complement the state’s 2025/2026 Dry Season Agricultural Programme, which aims to increase farmers’ access to critical inputs and strengthen food security.

He added that the support was particularly targeted at smallholder farmers, who play a vital role in Jigawa’s agricultural output.

He further noted that the development aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s agricultural transformation agenda as well as President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, both of which place emphasis on boosting agricultural productivity and achieving food self-sufficiency.

What you should know

Beyond fertiliser support for smallholder farmers, as in the case of Jigawa State, the Federal Government has rolled out broader agricultural reforms to strengthen food systems and rural economies.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima recently announced at the FAO National and Subregional Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum that fresh incentives would be introduced to boost agricultural investment, with a target of lifting 35 million Nigerians out of poverty and creating 21 million full-time jobs in rural and agrarian communities.

The reforms include single-window platforms for land registration, stronger agricultural credit systems, expansion of irrigation infrastructure, and increased mechanisation to unlock Nigeria’s food production potential.

Earlier in September, the Federal Government also launched a $3.14 billion agricultural investment plan in partnership with the FAO Hand-in-Hand Initiative. The plan focuses on transforming five key value chains—tomato, cassava, maize, dairy, and fisheries.

Supported by $1.75 billion in government funding and $1.39 billion from the private sector, the portfolio is projected to deliver a 14% average internal rate of return, increase per capita incomes by up to $657, and sequester over 1.2 million tonnes of carbon, contributing to global climate goals.