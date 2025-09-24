The consumer goods sector is one of the most important segments of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

From food and beverages to household items, these companies produce the essentials Nigerians use every day.

The sector is relevant and can be cyclical or defensive depending on prevailing macroeconomic conditions, making it both challenging and important to understand what to look for when investing.

For instance, the consumer goods sector in 2024 was not as impressive as this year.

Last year, the index closed with a YtD return of 54.44%, although it still outperformed the broad market index of 37.65%.

Some companies, however, recorded losses due to macroeconomic headwinds such as FX losses, high interest rates, and inflationary pressures.

This year, as FX losses eased and cost pressures moderated, several of those companies have rebounded, returning to profitability.

As of the close of trading in August 2025, the sector had returned 84%, ranking as the best index on the NGX.

Momentum has continued, surging to 185% YtD as of September 22, 2025, a very impressive performance.

Importantly, out of the 20 listed companies in the sector, 17 have YtD gains above inflation, making it trickier to pick the right stocks.

Our focus is now the food production sub-sector, which includes companies such as Cadbury, Nestlé, Nascon, Dangote Sugar, BUA Foods, Unilever, Honeywell Flour, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, and others.

Shares in this sub-sector have experienced a strong rally this year, with some recording triple-digit YtD gains, led by Honeywell Flour and Cadbury.

How the Sub-sector Makes Money

Companies generate most of their revenue from products like sugar, flour, noodles, milk, chocolate, seasonings, and packaged foods.

Some generate extra margins by producing premium or branded products with higher selling prices.

Strong distribution networks and large production capacity allow companies to reach more consumers and achieve higher sales volumes.

Growth in revenue and profits depends on balancing pricing with input costs (e.g., imported raw materials, energy, packaging).

Companies like Nestlé also earn from regional or export sales, though these expose them to FX risks.

Understanding these revenue streams gives investors better insight into risks and profitability drivers, helping to focus on efficiency, cost management, and balance sheet strength.

What to consider before investing

Revenue and Profit Growth

Companies showing consistent growth in revenue and profit demonstrate that the business is viable and expanding. Any company compounding revenue and profit at a reasonable annual rate is worth considering.

Regarding revenue, these companies have been impressive, with an average five-year CAGR of 53%. Notably, McNichols Plc, despite having the lowest accumulated revenue, recorded the highest CAGR.

Beyond revenue, the ability to convert sales into profit is crucial. In this context, Nascon, BUA Foods, McNichols Plc, and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills showed strong profit growth.

Takeaway: Share price performance alone is not enough. Evaluating revenue and profit growth gives deeper insight into sustainable strength.

Operational cash flow

Paper profits can be influenced by non-cash items such as depreciation or FX gains. Operational cash flow reveals whether a company is actually generating cash from its core business.

Strong cash flow indicates that a company can:

Expand operations

Invest in CAPEX

Pay dividends and meet obligations

For example, over the past five years, BUA Foods and Honeywell Flour Mills recorded the highest accumulated cash flow and free cash flow, highlighting their ability to sustain growth and shareholder returns.

Asset base and efficiency

A large asset base supports scale, distribution, and market dominance, but efficiency in using those assets is what counts.

In 2024, many food producers had asset turnover above 1.0x, meaning they generated more than N1 in revenue for every N1 invested in assets.

Honeywell Flour Mills, Cadbury, Nascon, and BUA Foods led the group.

However, revenue without profitability doesn’t add value. ROA should at least match or exceed the cost of capital (in Nigeria, ideally 5–10% or higher).

Takeaway: Companies that combine high turnover with healthy ROA are sweating their assets most effectively.

Valuation: Cheap or expensive?

Valuation separates market noise from real worth. Key ratios include:

P/E ratio: Price per N1 of earnings.

P/B ratio: Price relative to book value per share.

P/S ratio: Price compared to sales.

Always compare company ratios to sector averages:

A high P/E may mean investors are paying a premium for growth.

A low P/E may mean undervaluation, but could signal weaker fundamentals.

A very low P/B could suggest cheapness but also potential asset weakness.

Where and how to buy

Investors can buy these stocks directly from the NGX through licensed stockbrokers or via online/mobile trading apps.

Final thoughts

The consumer goods sector has proven to be one of the most resilient and rewarding segments on the NGX, especially in 2025.

With most companies outperforming inflation and the index itself surging to a 185% YtD return, the sector has delivered outstanding value.

Still, picking winners requires discipline. Investors should look beyond share price rallies and focus on:

Revenue and profit growth

Strong cash flow

Efficient use of assets

Healthy balance sheets

Reasonable valuations

Overall, the best money in this sector will be made by backing companies with sustainable fundamentals, not just those riding short-term momentum.

The recent 50-basis-point rate cut by the CBN is also significant. Lower rates are likely to ease the cost of funds, reduce interest expenses, and support the bottom line of these companies.

At the same time, softer fixed-income yields could make equities more attractive, further boosting investor appetite for quality consumer goods stocks.

For our recommended stock picks and deeper analysis, subscribe to FTM.ng, where we highlight the best opportunities and why they stand out.