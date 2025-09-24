Strategic Urban Location: Situated along Monastery Road near Novare Mall, the estate offers easy access to Victoria Island via the Coastal Road, blending suburban peace with city connectivity.

Innovative Financing Options: Homeownership is made accessible through flexible payment plans, long-term mortgages with single-digit interest rates, and government-backed schemes like NHF (6%) and MREIF (9.75%).

Modern Legacy Development: Inspired by the iconic 1004 Estate, Lagos 2004 Estate features cutting-edge infrastructure, security, and community-focused amenities, redefining urban living for both local and Diaspora buyers.

Nigerian engineering powerhouse Continental Civil has partnered with leading digital real estate firm Qshelter to launch Lagos 2004 Estate, a modern residential development modeled after the iconic 1004 Estate in Victoria Island.

The project aims to redefine urban housing by combining strategic location, innovative design, and accessible financing.

Located along Monastery Road, near Novare Mall, Lagos 2004 Estate offers residents seamless connectivity to Victoria Island via the Coastal Road, with a commute time of just 23 minutes.

The estate is positioned to attract both local and Diaspora buyers seeking a blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience.

Financing Designed for Accessibility

In a bid to tackle Nigeria’s housing affordability gap, the developers have introduced flexible financing options tailored to diverse income levels:

50% initial deposit, with balance payable upon delivery

20-year mortgage plans with single-digit interest rates

Access to government-backed schemes:

National Housing Fund (NHF) at 6% interest

Mortgage Refinance and Expansion Investment Facility (MREIF) at 9.75% interest

Customised payment structures based on individual financial circumstances

A Modern Take on a Lagos Legacy

Inspired by the prestige of the original 1004 Estate, Lagos 2004 Estate integrates state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced security systems, and community-centric amenities to promote connected living and modern lifestyle standards.

“Lagos 2004 Estate represents more than a housing development; it’s our commitment to building sustainable, thriving communities that honour the prestige of the original 1004 Estate while addressing the evolving needs of today’s urban residents,” said Dare Makinde, Chief Commercial Officer at Qshelter.

Makinde emphasized Qshelter’s holistic approach to real estate, noting that the company supports buyers throughout the entire homeownership journey—from inquiry to move-in—with affordable financing and professional service delivery.

Developers with Proven Track Records

The project is backed by two industry leaders with extensive experience:

Continental Civil is the lead developer for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates initiative, with active projects including:

2,800 housing units in Karsana, Abuja

1,000 units in Janguza, Kano (60% completed)

A 120-hectare development in Asokoro Extension, Abuja, in partnership with Nigerian Army Properties Limited, delivering nearly 2,000 residential units and service plots

Qshelter operates Nigeria’s foremost digital real estate platform, connecting buyers to verified properties and financing solutions, with a strong focus on both domestic and Diaspora markets.

Setting a New Standard in Nigerian Real Estate

Lagos 2004 Estate is positioned to become a benchmark for future residential developments across Nigeria, prioritizing community building, financial inclusion, and sustainable urban planning.

Contact Information:

For inquiries, investment opportunities, or to schedule a site visit:

Phone: (+234) 02013301824 | (+234) 02013301825

WhatsApp: +234 707 492 0178 | +234 707 491 4098

Email: hello@2004estate.ng

Website: www.2004estate.ng