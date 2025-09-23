Tango Brook Technologies partners with AfriGO to launch the Tango Fuel Card, a smart fuel management system enhancing secure, cashless fuel purchases across Nigeria

The card integrates AfriGO’s EMVCo-standard infrastructure, offering contactless payments, fraud prevention, and real-time analytics for individuals and fleet managers

This collaboration promotes financial inclusion, transparency, and efficiency in fuel transactions, supporting Nigeria’s digital economy and cashless future

Tango Brook Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with AfriGO, Nigeria’s domestic card scheme, to roll out the Tango Fuel Card, a smart fuel management system designed to transform how Nigerians purchase and manage fuel.

The collaboration aims to deepen digital inclusion and financial sovereignty by integrating AfriGO’s secure, locally developed payment infrastructure into Tango Brook’s fuel tracking and analytics platform.

The Tango Fuel Card will be accepted at fuel stations nationwide, offering users a seamless, cashless experience while enabling real-time monitoring of fuel consumption and expenditure.

AfriGO, powered by Afrigopay Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), is built to EMVCo standards, ensuring secure transactions through tokenization and contactless payment capabilities. This partnership aligns with AfriGO’s broader mission to enhance Nigeria’s payment ecosystem and support the transition to a cashless economy

Key Features of the Tango Fuel Card

Nationwide Acceptance: Users can pay for fuel at any station across Nigeria using the Tango Fuel Card.

Real-Time Analytics: Individuals and fleet managers gain visibility into fuel consumption, mileage, and spending at both vehicle and driver levels.

Security & Control: The card offers PIN protection, customizable limits, and fraud prevention tools.

Instant Settlement: AfriGO’s infrastructure ensures immediate transaction finalization for merchants, improving cash flow and operational efficiency.

Obi Wemambu, Managing Director of Tango Brook Technologies, stated:

“The Tango Fuel Card transforms fuel management by giving businesses and individuals real-time visibility into consumption, mileage, and spending. With built-in rewards and nationwide acceptance, it offers unmatched flexibility, security, and convenience.”

Afrigopay also emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“This collaboration integrates Tango’s innovative fuel tracking solution with AfriGO’s secure payment infrastructure. Together, we are driving transparency, efficiency, and digital inclusion in everyday fuel transactions.”

Driving Financial Sovereignty

AfriGO’s domestic card scheme is part of Nigeria’s push to retain financial data within the country and reduce reliance on foreign payment systems. By processing transactions locally, AfriGO enhances data security and lowers costs for users and merchants

The Tango Fuel Card is expected to benefit individuals, households, and organizations by offering smarter tools to track and optimize fuel purchases, reduce fraud, and improve budgeting.

To learn more about AfriGO, visit afrigopay.com.ng