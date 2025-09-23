Showcased innovative glass packaging solutions focused on sustainability and quality.

Strengthened relationships and forged new partnerships with industry stakeholders.

Reinforced its leadership as a trusted provider of environmentally responsible packaging in West and Central Africa.

Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and a leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions in West and Central Africa, made a significant impact at Propak West Africa 2025, the region’s foremost packaging, plastics, printing, and processing exhibition, held from September 9 to 11 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

During the three-day event, Beta Glass welcomed industry stakeholders, partners, customers, and visitors to its booth, where it unveiled a range of innovative glass packaging solutions tailored to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging across various sectors.

The exhibition served as a platform for the company to deepen existing relationships and establish new strategic partnerships.

Speaking on the company’s participation, Alexander Gendis, CEO of Beta Glass Plc, stated, “Propak West Africa has been a vital platform to showcase our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality. It highlights Beta Glass’ role in demonstrating how local manufacturing excellence is driving global standards in glass packaging. Engaging directly with our customers and stakeholders here reaffirms our role as a trusted partner driving progress in packaging across the region.”

Sharin Sweet, Sales Director at Beta Glass, added, “At Propak, we had the opportunity to connect directly with customers and partners, gaining deeper insights into their evolving needs. These conversations reaffirmed our commitment to delivering packaging solutions that not only drive our customers’ growth but also reflect the highest standards of sustainability and innovation.”

Visitors to the Beta Glass booth commended the company’s forward-thinking approach. Engr. Seun Faturiyele, Brand Change Manager – Packaging, Guinness Nigeria, remarked, “My experience with Beta Glass has been a rewarding one.”

With its strong presence at Propak West Africa 2025, Beta Glass reinforced its leadership position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative, high-quality, and environmentally responsible packaging solutions across the region.