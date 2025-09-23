Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector strengthened its role as a key driver of economic growth in the second quarter of 2025, contributing 11.18% to real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to fresh data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The sector, which covers Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording and Music Production, as well as Broadcasting, recorded a year-on-year real growth rate of 6.61% in Q2.

This marked an improvement of 2.23 percentage points over the 4.38% growth recorded in the same quarter of 2024. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the sector’s real growth was even stronger at 9.58%.

Nominal growth

In nominal terms, ICT expanded by 21.39% year-on-year in Q2 2025, more than doubling the 10.21% growth recorded in the same quarter of 2024.

However, it was 10.25 percentage points slower than the growth pace seen in the previous quarter. The sector’s contribution to nominal GDP stood at 10.00%, slightly above 9.82% in Q2 2024 but marginally below the 10.29% contribution in Q1 2025.

The NBS noted that ICT remains one of the strongest performers within the non-oil economy, helping to drive overall GDP expansion.

Non-oil sector

The non-oil sector grew by 3.64% in real terms in Q2 2025, higher than the 3.26% recorded a year earlier and the 3.19% posted in Q1 2025.

Apart from ICT, key growth drivers included Agriculture (Crop production), Real Estate, Financial Institutions, Trade, Construction, and Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply.

Overall, the non-oil sector contributed 95.95% to Nigeria’s real GDP in Q2 2025, underscoring the economy’s increasing reliance on sectors outside crude oil.

Although this share was slightly lower than the 96.49% contribution recorded in Q2 2024, ICT’s rising momentum highlights its growing importance as both a stabilizer and growth catalyst for the Nigerian economy.

Nigeria’s GDP growth

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 4.23% year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This marks a stronger performance than the 3.48% recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The report shows that aggregate GDP at basic prices stood at N100.73 trillion in nominal terms, compared with N84.48 trillion in Q2 2024, representing a nominal growth of 19.23% year-on-year.

The oil sector drove much of the growth momentum. Average daily crude oil production rose to 1.68 million barrels per day (mbpd), higher than the 1.41 mbpd recorded in Q2 2024 and 1.62 mbpd in Q1 2025.