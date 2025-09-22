Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has published its financial statement for the half year ended 30th June 2025, posting a pretax profit of N243.7 billion.

This marks a 65.81% increase from the N147 billion reported in the first half of 2024, driven largely by stronger top-line performance.

Interest income on the top line grew by 56.34% to N384.7 billion, driven by N239.7 billion from loans and advances to customers, N131.2 billion from investments, and N13.7 billion from loans and advances to banks.

Meanwhile, interest expenses eased to N68.7 billion, down slightly from N71.8 billion a year earlier, boosting net interest income to N316 billion, an 81.31% jump.

Non-interest revenue, however, declined slightly to N117.9 billion from N129.1 billion in the previous year.

Fees and commission income made up the majority at N123.6 billion, while other income, mainly from property disposals, contributed N6.6 billion.

Together, interest and non-interest income amounted to N433.9 billion before impairments. After an impairment charge of N11.1 billion, the figure stood at N422.8 billion.

Operating costs, driven mostly by staff expenses and other overheads, came to N179 billion, leaving a pretax profit of N243.7 billion, up 65.81% year-on-year.

On the balance sheet, Stanbic reported total assets of N8.12 trillion, representing a 17.51% increase, while reserves rose to N686.7 billion from N522.6 billion in the prior year.

Key highlights (2025 vs 2024): Interest income: N384.7 billion, +56.34% YoY

Net interest income: N316 billion, +81.31% YoY

Net fees and commission revenue: N117.9 billion, -8.70% YoY

Other income: N6.6 billion, -10.17% YoY

Income after impairment charges: N422.8 billion, +52.70% YoY

Profit before tax: N243.7 billion, +65.81% YoY

Total assets: N8.1 trillion, +17.51% YoY

Stanbic IBTC has recorded a year-to-date performance of 70.14%, with its share price closing at N98.00 as of market close on 22nd September 2025.