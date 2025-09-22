First Bank of Nigeria Limited is partnering with the organizers of the E1 Lagos GP, the first all-electric powerboat racing championship in Lagos, taking place from 3rd to 5th October 2025.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its strategic partnership with the organizers of the E1 Lagos GP, the first-ever all-electric powerboat racing championship in Lagos.

Speaking at the E1 Lagos GP Stakeholder Immersion session held recently in Lagos, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication at FirstBank, emphasized the bank’s longstanding commitment to initiatives that foster human development and national legacy.

“Our involvement in the E1 Lagos GP is about driving legacy and enabling the passions and aspirations that unite Nigerians,” Ijabiyi said. “As a bank with over 131 years of history, we understand the power of sports in shaping society. Through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and elevate our people.”

FirstBank’s sports legacy includes over a century of support for the Georgian Polo Cup and 64 years of hosting the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship. The bank is aligning its E1 Lagos GP partnership with its annual DecemberIssaVybe campaign, which celebrates the festive spirit of Nigerians through curated experiences blending culture, entertainment, and lifestyle.

“As presenting partner, we are creating meaningful touchpoints with customers and prospects, offering a world-class experience that reflects the true essence of Lagos during the festive season,” Ijabiyi added.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, lauded the initiative, noting its potential to boost sports development while showcasing Lagos’s vibrant culture and global relevance.

The Lagos leg of the championship will feature teams owned by global icons, including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, and Rafael Nadal. The 2025 season will conclude in Miami, USA.