Nigeria’s crude oil production grew by 5.5% year-on-year in August 2025, averaging 1.43 million barrels per day (bpd) compared to 1.36 million bpd in the same period last year, according to data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The latest figures, published by the commission on Saturday via its official X account, showed that Nigeria achieved 96% of its Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million bpd.

This performance, the commission stated, reflects improved output levels across key oil terminals and signals a stronger recovery in the upstream sector.

“Nigeria’s upstream oil sector recorded a year-on-year increase in output, averaging 1.63 million barrels per day (bopd) of crude oil and condensates in August 2025, up from 1.58 million bopd in the same period last year.

“This is based on Crude Oil and Condensate Production for August 2025, released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Saturday, September 20, 2025,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Notably, Nigeria’s crude oil output in August met 96% of its OPEC quota, which is set at 1.5 million bopd.”

Overall, combined crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.63 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, slightly higher than 1.58 million bpd in the same month of 2024.

Month-on-month, however, output dropped by 4.7% from 1.71 million bpd in July, a decline attributed mainly to an unscheduled one-day maintenance shutdown at a key oil production facility.

Forcados Terminal led national output with 8.99 million barrels in August, comprising 8.08 million barrels of crude and 915,200 barrels of condensates, underscoring its continued strategic importance within the sector.

Bonny Terminal followed with 6.26 million barrels, while Qua Iboe and Escravos terminals delivered 4.99 million and 4.18 million barrels, respectively.

Condensate output also slipped year-on-year, averaging 197,229 bpd in August 2025 compared to 220,435 bpd in August 2024.

Despite the slight decline, NUPRC stressed that crude oil production levels remained sufficiently strong to keep Nigeria broadly aligned with its OPEC commitments and agreed production targets.