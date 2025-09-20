The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) may soon gain financial autonomy as lawmakers push for reforms to strengthen the agency’s independence and improve the credibility of national data.

The Chairman of the House Committee on National Planning, Rep. Gboyega Isiaka, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday while receiving a delegation from the Liberian House of Representatives on a bilateral exchange visit.

He explained that the committee’s priority is to guarantee adequate funding, transparency, and public confidence in the statistics generated by NBS for Nigeria’s development planning.

Push for new funding model

Isiaka revealed that a key reform under consideration is the establishment of a National Tax Trust Fund, which will allow stakeholders that benefit from NBS data, such as government agencies, development partners, and private sector players, to contribute towards securing sustainable and reliable funding.

The lawmaker added that the new legislation would empower the bureau to collect data directly from private sector entities, a move he said would expand NBS’s coverage and reliability.

He stressed that financial autonomy was necessary if the agency was to deliver timely and dependable statistics without being constrained by budgetary delays.

According to Isiaka, the existing NBS Act, which was originally enacted in 1957 and last amended in 2007, has become outdated, leaving loopholes and funding gaps that weaken the bureau’s effectiveness.

The reform bill, which has already passed First Reading at the House of Representatives, seeks to overhaul the framework by which the bureau operates.

“The bill aims to enhance NBS independence, especially in funding, moving beyond reliance on government budget allocations,” Isiaka said, noting that the National Strategy for Developmental Statistics 2024–2028 assigns greater responsibilities to the bureau.

Liberia looks to Nigeria for lessons

The Liberian delegation, led by Rep. Mike Jurry, Chairman of the Ways, Means, and Finance Committee, commended Nigeria’s progress in strengthening its statistical infrastructure.

Jurry said Liberia, with a population of about 5.2 million, was eager to learn from Nigeria’s experience in managing data for a population exceeding 200 million.

Nigeria’s Statistician-General, Semiu Adeniran, also briefed the visiting lawmakers on recent innovations at NBS and the role of Nigeria’s National Planning Committee in pushing reforms.

Adeniran said the exchange was valuable in fostering collaboration on statistical legislation and data quality across both countries.

What you should know

Earlier this year, the Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the independence of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), assuring that the agency would continue to operate without interference while providing reliable socio-economic data for national development.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a World Bank delegation led by Country Director Ndiame Diop and Practice Manager for West and Central Africa, Mr. Johan Mistiaen.

While Senator Bagudu commended the NBS for its consistent track record of producing credible and timely statistical reports, some analysts have argued that the current NBS is losing its credibility.