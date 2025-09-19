Bluebulb has successfully renewed its Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA) licence, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory compliance and data security

The renewal strengthens Bluebulb’s position as a trusted partner in cross-border payments and treasury management across Africa

Company leaders emphasize that trust, compliance, and data protection are central to Bluebulb’s mission of transforming treasury into a strategic growth driver

UK-regulated fintech firm Bluebulb has renewed its licence under the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA), reaffirming its commitment to data privacy, regulatory compliance, and operational transparency in the African financial ecosystem.

The renewal marks a significant milestone for the cross-border payments and treasury management company, which has been expanding its footprint across Africa by offering secure, compliant, and intelligent financial infrastructure.

“Data is at the heart of everything we do,” said Ola Daramola, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Bluebulb.

“Renewing our NDPA licence demonstrates not only our compliance with regulatory standards but also our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our customers’ information. For us, trust is the true currency of cross-border payments.”

Bluebulb’s platform enables African enterprises to manage liquidity, mitigate risk, and operate seamlessly across borders. The NDPA licence renewal further strengthens its credibility as a trusted partner for businesses navigating complex financial operations.

“In a sector where credibility is everything, this milestone sends a clear signal that Bluebulb remains ahead of industry standards,” added Oluwaseun Oladimeji, Director of Business Growth. “Our clients can be confident that their data and transactions are protected by one of the most compliance-driven teams in the market.”

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across Africa’s digital finance landscape, Bluebulb’s proactive approach to compliance positions it as a leader in the evolving fintech space. The company continues to transform treasury and payments from a back-office function into a strategic growth enabler for African businesses.