Hinckley E-Waste Recycling secures a US$1.5 million equity investment from All On to establish Nigeria’s first lithium-ion and lead-acid battery recycling facilities

The investment supports circular economy goals and addresses environmental risks from improper battery disposal in Nigeria’s growing clean energy sector

The project is expected to reduce solar product costs, create jobs, and formalize the e-waste recycling ecosystem for long-term sustainability

Impact investment firm All On has announced a $1.5 million equity investment in Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Limited, marking a major step toward advancing battery circularity and sustainable e-waste management in Nigeria.

The funding will support the development of Nigeria’s first Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Reuse and Used Lead Acid Battery Recycling facilities.

RelatedStories No Content Available

These plants are expected to address the growing demand for solar batteries while mitigating the environmental and health risks associated with improper battery disposal.

The investment aligns with findings from a recent All On-sponsored report on the circular economy in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector. The report emphasized the urgent need for commercially viable recycling infrastructure to manage the surge in electronic waste driven by the country’s clean energy transition.

“As Nigeria’s clean energy sector expands, so does the volume of electronic waste,” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On. “Our investment in Hinckley reflects our commitment to building a sustainable battery supply chain that supports local value creation, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth.”

Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On, noted that Hinckley’s model not only tackles environmental hazards but also unlocks economic opportunities in the recycling value chain. “This investment ensures that the mass adoption of renewable energy systems does not result in serious pollution problems caused by poor battery disposal,” he said.

Beyond its environmental impact, the project is expected to reduce the cost of solar products, create jobs, and formalize Nigeria’s fragmented e-waste ecosystem.

Adrian Clews, CEO of Hinckley, said the company aims to shift informal e-waste collection into organized systems that meet global standards. “We are committed to managing Nigeria’s growing and complex e-waste stream safely, responsibly, and sustainably,” he said.