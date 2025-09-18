Africa’s first Wellness & Polo Country Estate offering a lifestyle of sustainability, wellness, and curated experiences

Invitation-only membership designed to be generational, creating a legacy of refined living

A prestigious investment and heritage opportunity for global Nigerians seeking exclusivity and distinction

In today’s world, prestige isn’t just about where you live, it’s about what you belong to.

That’s why the Isimi Lagos Membership has become one of the most sought-after invitations in Nigeria.

Isimi Lagos is Africa’s first Wellness & Polo Country Estate, a sanctuary where members enjoy more than property; they access an exclusive lifestyle of polo, wellness, sustainability, and curated experiences.

With over 500,000 trees planted, eco-conscious design, and the timeless elegance of country living, Isimi Lagos represents the future of refined living.

But membership here is more than access; it’s legacy. It is designed to be limited, invitation-only, and deeply generational, ensuring that every member is part of something greater than themselves.

For investors, the benefits are unmatched. For families, it’s a heritage. For global Nigerians, it’s a statement of belonging to a rare circle of distinction.

This is not just real estate. This is not just an estate. This is membership into legacy living.