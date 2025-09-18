Maryamu Idris, Managing Director of NNPC Trading Limited, has officially been appointed as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The appointment positions her at the intersection of domestic oil management and international energy policy.

In a post on its Facebook page, NNPC congratulated Maryamu Idris on the appointment.

“We congratulate Maryamu Idris, Managing Director of NNPC Trading Limited, on her appointment as the National Representative for Nigeria at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),” NNPC stated

In her dual roles, Maryamu Idris will play a key part in shaping both national and international energy strategies. While continuing to lead NNPC Trading Limited, she will represent Nigeria on the global stage as the country’s principal technical liaison within OPEC.

As a member of OPEC’s Economic Commission Board (ECB), she will contribute to technical deliberations and policy recommendations.

Her responsibilities will also include close coordination with the OPEC Governor and national stakeholders such as NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, ensuring that Nigeria’s energy interests are effectively represented and aligned with broader OPEC objectives.

Biography

Maryamu holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Economics from the University of Abuja, Nigeria, and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Energy Economics from the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Maryamu’s career spans more than two decades across critical areas of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. She joined the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 1999 as an Enterprise Officer, before moving to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative as a Petroleum Economist and Trust Fund Adviser from 2006 to 2009, where she contributed to transparency initiatives in the oil sector.

She later joined NNPC, rising through the ranks in the Crude Oil Marketing Division. Her roles included Supervisor of Market Research from 2014 to 2017, Deputy Manager of Pricing and Performance from 2018 to 2020, and Manager of Pricing and Valuation from 2021 to 2022.

At NNPC Trading Limited, she served as Executive Director of Crude and Condensate from 2022 to 2024, Executive Director of Planning and Commercial from 2024 to 2025, before being appointed Managing Director in April 2025.