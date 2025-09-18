Shares of NCR (Nigeria) Plc have risen over 31% month-to-date in September, reaching N15 as the stock continues the bullish momentum that began in August.

The technology solutions company staged a strong turnaround, recovering from a half-year loss of N1.4 billion in H1 2024 to post a pre-tax profit of N44.6 million in H1 2025.

This performance was driven by a sharp cut in administrative expenses, which dropped from N1.4 billion to just N118.3 million, alongside a 10% reduction in the cost of sales to N737.7 million.

Revenue from contracts with customers for H1 2025 stood at N899.6 million, supported by other income of N28.7 million, translating into a positive bottom line.

Released on July 28, 2025, these results likely sparked a 59.31% surge in the share price the following month.

The upward trend has carried into mid-September, with NCR likely targeting levels above N18, last seen in May 2013.

Market trend

NCR Nigeria began the year at N5.00 on the first trading day of January, climbing to N7.30 by the end of the month.

The stock experienced flat price action from February through April before pulling back in May, falling to N6.00 by June, resulting in a modest H1 performance of just 20%.

Positive momentum returned in July and gained strength in August, with the share price pushing past N10.00 to close the month at N11.55. The upward trend continued into early September, with the stock currently trading at N15.20.

Year-to-date, NCR is up 204%, supported by a market volume of 6.6 million shares.

Most of the strong price movements occurred from August, following the release of the company’s H1 results in late July.

Performance

NCR Nigeria recorded revenue of N899.6 million in H1 2025, up from N790.9 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from World Customer Services stood at N614 million, while the Financial Services Group contributed the remainder at N285.5 million.

Cost of sales was reduced by 10%, from N821 million to N737.7 million, allowing gross profit to rebound to N161.9 million from a loss of N30.1 million.

Administrative expenses were sharply cut from N1.4 billion to just N118.3 million, further boosting profitability.

As a result, pre-tax profit rose to N44.6 million, reversing the N1.4 billion loss recorded in H1 2024.

On the balance sheet, total assets increased to N5.3 billion from N4.4 billion, while retained losses narrowed slightly to N4.6 billion compared to N4.7 billion the previous year.

NCR (Nigeria) Plc is a technology company providing hardware, software, and services that enable businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers.