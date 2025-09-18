Google has announced that college students in Nigeria and seven other African countries will receive free one-year subscriptions to its AI Pro plan, part of the company’s latest investments to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

The program, which targets students aged 18 and older, will roll out first in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

Beneficiaries will gain access to advanced AI tools such as Deep Research, which delivers custom research reports from hundreds of sources, and Gemini 2.5 Pro, designed to assist with writing and academic assignments.

Equipping Africa’s next generation

Google, in a statement released on Thursday, said the initiative is aimed at equipping Africa’s youth with world-class digital skills and preparing them for an AI-driven economy.

According to the company, more than seven million Africans have already received digital skills training through its programs, with an additional three million expected to be trained by 2030.

The company has also provided over $17 million in funding, curriculum support, training, and access to advanced AI models for African universities and research institutions in the last four years, with another $9 million planned for the coming year.

Boosting connectivity through subsea cables

Beyond the AI subscriptions, Google also announced four new subsea cable hubs across Africa, north, south, east, and west, that will create fresh digital corridors within the continent and improve connectivity with the rest of the world.

This builds on the company’s Africa Connect infrastructure program, which includes the Equiano subsea cable along Africa’s western seaboard and the Umoja fiber route linking Kenya to Australia.

Google estimates that the Equiano cable alone will add $11.1 billion to Nigeria’s GDP in 2025, alongside $5.8 billion in South Africa and $290 million in Namibia.

Google’s Managing Director for Africa, Alex Okosi, described the initiative as a unified investment into Africa’s next generation.

“Africa’s digital economy holds immense potential, and it will be driven by the talent and ingenuity of its next generation. Today’s announcements, spanning AI education, advanced tools for students, and expanded connectivity, are a unified investment into the upward trajectory of the continent,” he said.

What you should know

Since committing $1 billion to Africa in 2021, Google says it has trained millions in digital skills, supported 153 startups that have raised over $300 million, and expanded internet access to more than 100 million people.

In July this year, Google had also unveiled a sweeping $37 million investment plan aimed at accelerating the development and responsible use of AI across Africa.

The funding, which includes previously unannounced commitments, would be channelled into AI research, infrastructure, talent development, and real-world applications to tackle some of the continent’s biggest challenges.

With its latest set of investments, the company says it is doubling down on making AI and connectivity accessible to the continent’s youth.