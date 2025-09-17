The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has issued a security advisory, warning users of multiple vulnerabilities discovered in Google Chrome.

The advisory, shared on the Commission’s official X handle, highlights the risks posed to users if the vulnerabilities are exploited and provides guidance on mitigation.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Google Chrome. The most severe of these could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on a user’s system,” they stated.

This means attackers could potentially gain unauthorized access to a user’s computer and carry out harmful activities without consent.

Potential impact on users

The Commission warned that successful exploitation of the vulnerabilities could allow attackers to:

Install programs on the user’s system

View, delete, or alter a user’s data

Create new user accounts with full administrative rights

Such actions can compromise sensitive personal data, disrupt system functionality, and lead to loss of control over devices.

The NDPC stressed that users must act immediately to secure their systems. It advised:

Apply the necessary updates to Google Chrome immediately.

As a best practice, operate with standard user rights instead of administrative rights whenever possible to limit potential damage.”

Exercise caution when clicking on suspicious links, opening unsolicited attachments, or visiting untrusted websites.

What you should know

The National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, last year disclosed that it is actively investigating 17 major cases of data breaches across sectors, including finance, technology, education, consulting, government, logistics, and gaming or lottery.

Olatunji explained that over 1,000 complaints of data breaches were received, which prompted the investigations. Fifty of these complaints have been verified, and remedial actions in completed cases have generated over 400 million Naira in revenue for the government.

The investigations have included organizations such as Zenith Bank, GTB, Fidelity, Leadway Insurance, Babcock University, Opay, Meta, and DHL, demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to data protection and privacy under a strong legislative framework.

The number of Data Protection Compliance Organizations has increased from 103 to 163, resulting in more than 2,000 annual audit filings. This growth in compliance activity has contributed to cumulative sector revenue estimated at N6.2 billion and the creation of approximately 10,100 jobs.

Nigeria has also gained membership in the Global Privacy Assembly, which comprises about 130 countries, and remains an active member of the Network of African Data Protection Authorities, highlighting its international recognition in the data protection ecosystem.