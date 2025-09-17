The Anambra State Government has awarded Lebtech Construction Ltd a N37.95 billion contract for the dualisation and bridge construction of the Ekwulobia-Ufuma road.

The approval was made during the 19th meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) on September 15, 2025, at the Light House, Awka, as reported on the state government website on Tuesday.

The state government expects that the dualisation of the Ekwulobia-Ufuma road will significantly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth across the region.

“The Anambra State Government has approved several contracts for key infrastructure projects aimed at improving the lives of its citizens. Among the notable projects is the dualisation of the Ekwulobia-Ufuma Road, a significant infrastructure development that will enhance connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the state,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Council approved the award of the contract for the construction & dualisation of Ekwulobia to Ufuma Road with a bridge in the sum of N37,953,266,323.05 to Lebtech Construction Ltd.”

In addition to the Ekwulobia-Ufuma road project, ANSEC approved the construction of the School Road with interlocking pavement stones at Iyiowa Odekpe, contracted to Roadways Nig Ltd for N2.23 billion. Other contracts include the construction of Adili/Park Road with a spur to the Building Materials Market, Nnewi, awarded to Ferrotex Construction Company for N1.4 billion, and the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the Anambra State Civil Service Commission premises in Awka for N147 million.

More insights

The council also approved external works for the VIP Lounge at Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, for N172 million in favour of Gill Associates Ltd, and the supply and installation of furniture for the VIP Lounge at the airport for N157.73 million, awarded to Gold Coast Shelters Ltd.

Further projects include the marking of stop lines, pedestrian crosswalks, and yellow box traps at all traffic light junctions across the state for N124.92 million, contracted to Navigator Sign Ltd.

The construction of playgrounds, volleyball and tennis courts, and other associated structures at the Ekwulobia Stadium Complex in Aguata LGA was awarded to M.O. & C International Ltd for N927.04 million.

The supply and installation of medical equipment at General Hospital, Enugwu-Otu Aguleri, was contracted to Minek Multi-Care Nig Ltd for N346.56 million. Additionally, the construction of two suspended-floor six-classroom blocks at Awada Secondary School, Obosi, was awarded to Conifer Kunstruction Nig Ltd for N174.35 million.

The Anambra State Executive Council also reiterated its policy of not initiating new projects solely for election purposes, stressing that awards would continue to be based on strategic and economic significance.