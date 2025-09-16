Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has raised the alarm over a surge in online scams exploiting the hype around the launch of iPhone 17 as Apple opened preorders.

According to the cybersecurity firm, fraudsters are deploying fake websites, bogus lotteries, and phony “tester” recruitment schemes to steal personal data and financial information from unsuspecting buyers.

Kaspersky noted that one of the most common tactics involves counterfeit websites that mimic Apple’s official store, tricking customers with offers of “guaranteed preorders before it sells out.”

Shoppers are then prompted to enter their bank card details, which are harvested by cybercriminals instead of processing any real purchase.

Fraudulent lotteries promise “free” iPhones

Scammers have also rolled out fraudulent lotteries promising free iPhones as prizes. Victims are asked to complete surveys, submit personal details such as phone numbers and email addresses, and pay bogus delivery or service fees.

Some of these sites even include fake customer feedback sections to lend credibility to the scheme.

In another variation, fraudsters target tech enthusiasts with fake “tester” recruitment programs for early access to the iPhone 17.

These schemes require participants to provide contact details, shipping addresses, and sometimes pay a delivery fee. However, no devices are delivered, leaving victims vulnerable to phishing attempts and spam campaigns.

“Cybercriminals thrive on the excitement of major product launches, turning consumer enthusiasm into a gateway for data breaches. We’ve seen these tactics evolve from crude phishing to highly polished sites that can look authentic,” said Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky, Tatyana Shcherbakova.

“Users must prioritise verification over impulse to stay safe and avoid falling victim to these opportunistic threats,” Shcherbakova added.

Safety tips for iPhone 17 preorders

To stay safe, Kaspersky recommends buying the iPhone 17 only from official Apple channels, authorised retailers, or verified carriers.

Consumers are also advised to verify URLs, ignore unsolicited offers, avoid sharing personal details for freebies.

Additionally, enabling multi-factor authentication and monitoring account activity can help protect against potential fraud.

Backstory

Apple last week announced the launch of its latest addition to the iPhone series, iPhone 17, featuring the new Center Stage front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto; and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera.

With the launch Apple opened pre-order for customers in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the U.S., and Vietnam, starting from Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.

According to the company, iPhone 17 will be available in 22 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 26.